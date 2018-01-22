Moon Alert Until 10 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today the Moon is still in your sign, making you animated and feisty! However, it is at odds with Mercury and Pluto. Oops. This means interactions with bosses and parents are dicey. Remember: “Tact is the ability to describe others as they see themselves.” Be nice.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Keep things light today. Mars is opposite your sign, which makes you impatient with others. And today, the Moon is at odds with Mercury and Pluto, which can jettison you into arguments about politics, religion and race. Don’t even go there.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Avoid nasty little conversations with others about shared property, insurance and inheritances. These might be tough to avoid, but today is not the day to take off the gloves and defend your best interests. You will only increase opposition to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A lot of people are touchy and argumentative today. And you are as well. But the downside is that whatever you do will be noticed. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.) Therefore, keep the high ground. Don’t end up with egg on your face.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t get involved in arguments or power struggles at work, especially about travel-related issues or anything to do with foreign countries, publishing, the media or perhaps even medicine and the law. Steer clear of sticky situations. Some people just want to fight today. (Yikes!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about fundraising, inheritances and shared property can easily arise today. Or perhaps you are at odds with someone about differing values? Or you might think that they are not pulling their fair share? Whatever the case, wait until Thursday to settle these issues.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will need all your tact, diplomacy and patience today when dealing with family members, especially someone older. You might have to discuss home repairs or a family business; whatever the case, there will be power struggles! (Gulp.) Remember your objective.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today some of your conversations with others will be combative, critical or tough. Who needs this? Not you. Wait until Thursday to discuss anything that might get someone excited. Today a lot of people are ready to do duke it out over nothing. Oy vey.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Money squabbles might arise today. Or you might have a dispute with someone over something that you own or want to purchase? Basically, this is a poor day for these discussions because people are touchy. Ego battles are likely. Wait until Thursday.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Family discussions are pretty dicey today. They might go OK, but the odds are someone will be unhappy. They will also be vocal about it. Knowing this ahead of time, postpone important family discussions until Thursday. Keep the peace.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have a lot of energy to talk to others today because you want to make your point. The problem is that others might be reluctant to agree. They want to make their point! Before you know it, you’re at cross purposes. Yeah, consensus is difficult today. Wait until Thursday to discuss what is important to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Money squabbles with a friend or perhaps even a group could arise today. The reason is that people are slightly combative and looking for a fight — they really are. Therefore, don’t wave any red flags in front of anyone. Be smart and wait until Thursday.