Horoscope for Jan. 25, 2018

Moon Alert Until 9 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you are optimistic when talking to parents, bosses and VIPs. They are ready to endorse your ideas and vice versa. Everyone is thinking big and ready to expand and move forward. Travel plans get the green light! Yes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a wonderful day to make travel plans, or plans about going back to school, or getting further education or training because you are confident and optimistic. You see wonderful things in your future! Even controversial discussions will go well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an excellent day to settle disputes about insurance and inheritances as well as discuss shared property and other red-tape issues. Whatever happens will have you laughing all the way to the bank. The only thing to be careful about is: Don’t go overboard. Don’t bet the farm.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with those who are close to you are warm and upbeat today, basically because people are happy. Optimism prevails! (“I knew we could do it!”) This is a good day to negotiate with others. Look for win/win solutions because they exist.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might have to travel for work reasons today. You will certainly be busy, but you will be a “happy, upbeat busy.” Expect to talk to many people and handle many details, especially related to other cultures or foreign countries. Good news about your health might please you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a social day! Take a long lunch hour or meet friends for Happy Hour after work because you will enjoy interacting with others. Sports events will appeal, as will the arts. You might also enjoy playful activities with children. Make plans to have some fun!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Family discussions will go well today, which is why this is a great day to entertain at home. People are open to big ideas. Family members will be enthusiastic about what you have to say. This is also a good day to explore real estate opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Even though your focus is on home and family lately, and you have been more inclined to cocoon at home, today you need to be out and about! Enjoy short trips. Conversations with neighbors, siblings and relatives will be upbeat and friendly. This is a great day for those of you who write, sell, market, teach or act!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) “There’s money in them thar hills!” This is a wonderful money day for you! Trust your moneymaking ideas. You are ready to take a chance today or entertain big dreams because you feel hopeful and optimistic. (That’s because Mercury is dancing with your ruler Jupiter.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today your attention will be on big issues and future plans, in large measure because you are thinking in leaps and bounds! You’re not afraid to entertain big ideas — even daunting plans for your future. This is excellent because you are heading off into an entirely new sandbox in 2018.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will enjoy researching and studying today, especially if you have the privacy to give something your total focus. Philosophy, religion and questions about heady topics will intrigue you. You are an intelligent sign. All Aquarians are born 50 years ahead of their time.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Get out and schmooze with others today because this will please you. In particular, you will love talking to groups, be they large or small. Quite likely you will inspire someone with your enthusiasm and positive beliefs.