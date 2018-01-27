Moon Alert Avoid shopping and major decisions from 4:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Friendships are important to you today, especially your interaction with someone artistic or creative. Why not talk to someone about your goals, and your hopes and dreams for the future? Since you see what is working and what is not, objective feedback from someone might help.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t hesitate to go after what you want because the powers that be are smiling on you. You look great in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs, which is why they will give you the green light for your aspirations and projects. It always helps to have the endorsement of others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Grab every chance to travel or get further training or education in order to advance yourself. After all, you are entering one of the best years in over a decade when you can either improve your existing job or get a better job! Yeah!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Because you can benefit from the wealth and resources of others, grab whatever comes your way. You need to save money and make plans for a fabulous vacation this year — right? Accept assistance from others. (Perhaps someone’s points to fly somewhere?)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) With the Sun opposite your sign now, you will learn more about your style of relating to others. This is timely because you are ready to expand and improve your home scene in some way. Everything dovetails this year!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because your communications with others are forceful, direct and proactive, you are more productive at work. Look for ways to improve where you work, perhaps even your surroundings and your work space. A work-related romance will begin for some.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Playful opportunities abound now, which is why you will enjoy vacations and chances to party and schmooze with others. No wonder you are fast and loose with your money right now! Enjoy yourself but be careful. Haste and a slapdash approach could create typoglycemia. Aaggh!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Enjoy redecorating at home and improving where you live because this will please you. This will make it easier for you to entertain at home, which also will please you. Fortunately, Mars is in your sign now, giving you energy to burn!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Enjoy short trips and talking to everyone because, lately, you want to pack a lot into your days. Life is fast-paced and busy, which contributes to you learning a lot. It’s fascinating meeting new people and seeing new places, plus you love the stimulation!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Think about what you really want in life. The reason most of us are at our job on Wednesday is because we were there on Tuesday. Is this what you really want to do? You have a chance to head off in a new direction this year. The question is: Where do you want to go?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You sense this is a great time to shop for wardrobe goodies. You’re right. It is. However, check the Moon Alert above today to avoid disappointments and poor choices. After all, you don’t want to spend money on something that ultimately doesn’t work for you. Be smart and avoid future hassles!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Take a little time today to think about your goals for this year. Your birthday looms and you will more likely achieve what you want to achieve if you clearly define your aspirations and give yourself some deadlines. Be clear about what you hope to achieve in the year ahead. Ideas?