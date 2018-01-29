Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from 10:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This can be a lighthearted, fun-loving day if you don’t let tension get to you. The reason there might be some tension tomorrow is the Full Moon, which could create some intense vibes with romance and relations with kids. Easy does it!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) There are four Fixed Signs: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius. Tomorrow there will be Full Moon in Leo, which means these four signs will feel tension building up and peaking tomorrow. This means you have to be patient and not give in to irritation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Pay attention to everything you say and do today because there is a buildup of intense energy before tomorrow’s Full Moon. The thing to watch out for is distractions, which could cause accidents. They don’t have to happen, but they are a possibility. Be aware.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Financial matters are on your mind today because the Full Moon tomorrow takes place in one of your Money Houses. This could be something to do with your earnings or your possessions. Keep your eyes open!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the Moon moves into your sign and tomorrow there will be a Full Moon in Leo — the only one all year. This phenomenon means you have to be patient because it’s oh so easy to be excited or overreact in some way. Just stay chill.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Tomorrow the Full Moon is occurring in a hidden part of your chart. This could trigger some mild anxiety within you and you don’t know why. It might manifest as a health symptom or as tension with a co-worker. Whatever the case, it’s gone in 48 hours.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be patient with kids in the next two days and, likewise, be patient with romantic partners because this is where tomorrow’s Full Moon will stir the pot for your sign. You can feel it starting today. The good thing about a crazy Full Moon is that it is fleeting! Just hang on for the ride.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You feel tension building up within you because of tomorrow’s Full Moon. That’s because every time the Full Moon occurs in a Fixed Sign (like yours) it is more rigid or intense. Those signs are Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be careful today and tomorrow because the energy that is building up before tomorrow’s Full Moon can introduce a slightly accident-prone quality for you. You might be distracted. You might be too hasty. You might say something you regret or you might be offended by someone else. Patience.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Money tensions might build up within you today, especially with shared property or the wealth of others. Or perhaps it’s regarding a dispute about an inheritance. Whatever it is will be dispelled by the end of the week, so relax. No biggie.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Tomorrow the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year will occur, which is why you might feel tension building up within you today as you deal with partners and close friends. “Elementary, my dear Watson.” These tensions will subside by Friday.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be extra patient with co-workers and people related to your job, and possibly even to your health, because there is an energy buildup before tomorrow’s Full Moon. It happens. But hey, it happens every month, so this is nothing that is too remarkable. Be extra tolerant dealing with others.