The Full Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be patient with kids and romantic partners because today’s Full Moon will introduce tension. Likewise, keep your cool when dealing in areas of show business, the hospitality industry, sports and teaching kids. Got it?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be patient with family members today because this Full Moon is a bit excessive. Forewarned is forearmed. Patience is the antidote to anger. And we are easily angered if we are unhappy! Chill out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a mildly accident-prone day for you because of the Full Moon energy. Distractions will be your downfall. But remember: Even if you are alert, someone else might be distracted! Drive defensively.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Money disputes or disputes about property and possessions might come to a head because of today’s Full Moon. Something will be exaggerated or over the top. Just keep this in mind. (You don’t want to end up with egg on your face at the end of the week.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. Send out for dark chocolate. Enjoy a glass of wine and triple brie on a cracker when you get home. Yes, be kind to yourself, then you can cut others some slack. That’s how it works.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s a long shot but it might happen: This particular Full Moon might exacerbate any medical problems you have. If so, be reassured that symptoms will disappear by the end of the week. The Full Moon heightens energy and vibrations within us. But it only lasts about 48 hours.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you are socializing today (which a bunch of other planets want you to do), be patient with others, especially younger people and kids. Today’s Full Moon can make people impatient and on edge. You could say the world needs a tranquilizer today. Find a rose to smell.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will definitely feel today’s Full Moon because it is at odds with your sign. Your only recourse is to be patient with family members as well as be patient with bosses and VIPs. Don’t be a show pony today. Maybe you can hide somewhere in the great indoors?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. (We’re talking verbal accidents as well as physical accidents.) Because of the energy of the Full Moon, you not only have to be aware of yourself, you have to be aware of others because they feel the Full Moon, too. Yikes!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t get caught up in money quarrels today, which might occur because of the full-blown energy of today’s Full Moon. Table these discussions for another day if you can. And if not, keep in mind that these issues will be resolved by the end of the week.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Not all Full Moons are equal. You will really feel today’s Full Moon because it is opposite your sign, which means tension with others is likely. It might be as mild as just rolling your eyes; it might be severe enough for you to yell. But keep in mind it’s all gone by Friday.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Issues regarding travel, work and dealing with publishing and the media might go off the rails today because of the Full Moon energy. Do not despair because whatever is created today will tend to be solved or resolved by Friday. Fingers crossed!