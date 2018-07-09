Moon Alert Until 2:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Money back from the government or from other sources will come to you more easily now, starting today. Likewise, your partner might start to earn more. It’s all good because today moneybags Jupiter finishes its retrograde motion. This will favor you financially for the rest of the year. Yes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with partners and close friends will be easier for the rest of the year starting today. Matters that have clouded issues will fall away and everything will in turn fall into place in terms of these relationships. This will improve all your relations with others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Issues with your job and also your health start to improve. After all, this is your year to see improvement in these areas but lately (for the last few months) things have been a bit stalled in the water. Whew! That’s over and it’s now all systems go. Bring it on!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) All the fun areas of your life will get the green light starting today. This applies to romance, love affairs, vacations, playful activities with children, sports and socializing. Get serious about vacation plans. And value your creative talents and artistic skills.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Lately, you have been toying with ideas about expanding your home or improving your living situation. Starting today, it’s going to be easier to act on that impulse. If you have ideas, start to take your plans seriously. More specifically, start making plans!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might have felt the worries of the world weighing on you — or not. Whatever the case, your optimism on a daily basis will increase now. For the rest of the year, you will have a more positive attitude and believe in a positive future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Many of you have seen your income increase this year. However, in the last four months, your finances leveled out. Good news. Starting today, you have the ability to boost your income again and increase your wealth for the rest of the year. Yay me!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a year of good fortune because lucky Jupiter is in your sign. However, since March, it has been retrograde, which slows its benefits. Starting today, your good fortune will increase for the rest of the year.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Every zodiac sign is ruled by one particular planet. The sign of Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter. Jupiter has been retrograde since March, and today it moves forward. Likewise, you will feel your life move forward with more ease.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your popularity with others will increase for the rest of the year. In addition, your success in dealing with groups, clubs and organizations will also improve. This is good news because many of you love to socialize by working for your community.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Jupiter is now going forward for the first time since March, and for your sign Jupiter is moving across the top of your chart. This means you will get even better reviews and praise from others, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Look out world! You rock!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel opportunities and chances to get further education will be more prevalent and more positive in your life for the rest of the year, starting today. Look for ways to learn more and expand your world because this is the year to do so. Make plans to travel. Sign up for a course. Do something.