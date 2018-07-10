Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions until 1:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer and it’s “all clear.”

Aries (March 21-April 19) A co-worker might surprise you today, or the introduction of new high-tech equipment might bamboozle you. Note the restrictions of the Moon Alert above before making important decisions, agreeing to deadlines or volunteering for anything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You feel flirtatious! You’re attracted to someone different today. A surprise invitation to a sports event or social occasion might come your way. Sports events might have unexpected outcomes. Stay flexible today so that you can go with the flow. Check the Moon Alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have boss, original ideas about redecorating your home today! You might buy something modern or high-tech. Meanwhile, you might spontaneously entertain someone. (Be wise and stock the fridge.) Unexpected real estate opportunities could arise. Be aware of the Moon Alert restrictions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a stimulating day because you will meet new people and see new places, which is perfect because you’re restless for adventure. Meanwhile, others will enjoy your company because you can think outside of the box, which means you’re full of clever, original ideas!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s important that you’re aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert because you will spend your money impulsively today. You will be attracted to buying something unusual and different and possibly high-tech. Some of you will also see ways to unexpectedly boost your income. Ka-ching!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You want excitement today! You don’t want to be bored. This is why you will seek out interesting people and stimulating situations. You might even stir the pot with someone to see the fur fly. Because you are acting spontaneously today, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert when spending money.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a restless day for you; however, it’s restless in a positive way. You want something different and stimulating to happen. You feel playful and up for adventure. Possibly, a secret romance or surprise, sly flirtation will thrill you. Secrets are exciting right now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A friend might surprise you today. Or you might make a new friend, someone who is different or a bit unusual (at least, from your POV). You might also be involved in an unexpected way in a group, especially a charitable organization or a group that wants to benefit others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It might surprise you to have an opportunity today to impress someone in a position of power, perhaps a boss or a parent. Your exchange with them is unexpected and unusual. Romance might suddenly begin.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A sudden opportunity to travel might fall in your lap today. Likewise, an unexpected opportunity to study or get further education might also arise. If this is the case, you will have to act swiftly because this window of opportunity is brief. Make no important decisions during the Moon Alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Double check financial matters concerning inheritances, shared property and the wealth and assets of your partner because something unexpected could occur. However, many of you will receive a surprise gift or a boon. Or it might be an indirect blessing through an increase to your partner’s income.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Expect a few surprises from a friend or partner today. Hopefully, they will be pleasant. They might be unexpected suggestions or surprise news. Possibly a friend or partner will say or do something that surprises you. Whatever happens might also liberate you.