Moon Alert After 1 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a playful, fun-loving day. It’s also a flirtatious day and perhaps a great date day. Nevertheless, at some point, an unexpected event will occur. A social event might be canceled. Something will change. Parents should be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for their kids.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something will interrupt your home routine today. A minor breakage could occur or — horrors! — a small appliance might break down. (Agghh.) Perhaps it’s just a surprise visitor at the door? Be patient during family discussions, especially with female relatives. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you are eager to see new places, meet new faces and share new ideas. Nevertheless, do be aware of everything around you because this is a slightly accident-prone day for you. Therefore, think before you speak or act. Guard against knee-jerk reactions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today because something unexpected could impact something you own. You might find money; you might lose money. Be wise and guard your possessions against breakage, loss, damage or theft. Heads up!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which gives you an advantage over all the other signs. However, the Moon is at odds with wild, wacky Uranus. This means something unusual will happen. It makes you independent, rebellious and possibly irritable. Stay frosty.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You feel vaguely restless today. That’s because the Moon is sitting in a hidden part of your chart and it is at odds with Uranus. This could cause you to act impulsively. Obviously, do not do anything you will later regret. Think before you speak.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A friend, especially a female acquaintance, might surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet a real character. Whatever the case, stay flexible so that you can go with the flow today because your goals might change. People are a bit unpredictable. It’s a changing landscape.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will be caught off guard by something that a boss, parent or teacher says or does today. Do not overreact. Don’t quit your day job. Possibly you are the one who will make a bid for more autonomy in what you do? Maybe you want to call the shots?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might have an unexpected chance to travel today. Alternatively, travel plans might change or be canceled. Things are definitely up in the air. Likewise, school schedules might suddenly change. Surprise news from a foreign country is likely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stay on top of your money scene, especially regarding inheritances and shared property, because something might suddenly change. Make friends with your bank account. Know what’s happening. Someone might suddenly give you something — or the opposite.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) In discussions with partners and close friends today, you might make a stab at more freedom. Perhaps you want more independence or more say in the relationship? Some of you, on the other hand, will be surprised by someone today. Keep your eyes open.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Something will impact your work routine today. Small machinery might break down or staff shortages could occur. (Relax, it’s not going to break the bank.) Do stay on your toes. People are unpredictable today, so be ready. Try to anticipate what might go wrong to save yourself a headache.