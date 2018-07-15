Horoscope for July 16, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s a tricky day. You’re keen to earn money or deal with the assets of your partner or the details of shared property. This part is good. However, caution! You might not have all the facts. Someone might even deceive you (knowingly or not). Check your data.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today you’re a Friday person trapped in a Monday world. You don’t want to work. You want to play! And you might have an opportunity to do so. Fun travel plans and playful activities with children are possible. However, romance might disappoint.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Domestic peace and happiness are important today. You want to promote warm feelings with family members. You also want to feel good about where you live. To prevent confusion, double check information when talking to a parent. Get your facts straight.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might spend time being lost in flights of fantasy. Easy to do. However, on the whole, this is a good day because you’re full of positive feelings. You are blessed with the Sun in your sign. You have moneymaking ideas, and people are charmed by your presence.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful dealing with money and finances today because this is your focus. You’re inclined to spend money in business as well as personally. You have moneymaking ideas. Nevertheless, confusion or deceit are possible. Check your data. Don’t be fooled.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky moneybags Jupiter and murky Neptune. One of these dances makes you feel upbeat, happy and ready to organize your home. The other dance creates confusion dealing with partners and close friends. Be clear in all your communications.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you want to be invisible. You want to work alone or behind the scenes. This is why you will seek solitude in pleasant surroundings so you can avoid the busy insanity of your world. You need some time to crank up your energy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A conversation with a female will be important today. It could focus on shared travel plans. This person might also encourage you to be more ambitious about your goals. However, there’s an element of confusion or deceit present. Be clear in your communications.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) With the Moon at the top of your chart today, people notice you. For the most part, this is a good thing because it’s a positive day. However, a Neptune factor could cause confusion with you and a family member. It might also confuse your image in someone’s eyes. Be aware of this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a great day to get outta Dodge because you want to escape somewhere and have fun. You want to get away from the same old same old. Ironically, you might have a chance to do this! Meanwhile, discussions about profound ideas will inspire you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) In one way, this is a strong day to discuss inheritances and shared property. These interactions will favor you for the most part; however, there is an element of confusion. If you are hesitant about making a decision that impacts shared property or your finances, don’t do it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and upbeat today. Nevertheless, there is room for disappointment. Perhaps this is because your expectations were unrealistic? Or perhaps they were not known? (Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment.)