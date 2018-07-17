Horoscope for July 18, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today the moon is in Libra, which is 180 degrees opposite from your sign. It’s true — opposites attract. This is why Libra is the sign on your House of Marriage & Partnerships. Conflicts with others will be more emotional today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today you will put your emotional considerations second so that you can serve someone else’s needs. You’re not playing the martyr game. You’re just doing what is appropriate. This is also the day to deal with home crafts and hygiene matters.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you have a strong need to be and say exactly what you feel. You will be more emotional with a lover, perhaps even protective or nurturing. Or you might be so wrapped up in your own feelings, you don’t notice how others feel? This can go both ways.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Grab every chance to seek seclusion. Stay at home or cocoon where you live to give you a warm feeling in your tummy. You might have a serious conversation with a female family member. (It’s a good time day to be by yourself.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today when talking to others, you want to get down to it. You want to communicate at a gut level and not waste time chit-chatting about the weather. You want to share your own truths as well. The real deal.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you are more involved than usual with money, cash flow and certainly your possessions or something you own. You might want to maintain something or clean or polish it. Or perhaps repair it? It will give you pleasure to take care of something that you own.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the moon is in your sign, which always makes you more emotional. This happens for two days every month. (Each sign feels this once a month.) The good news, however, is that when the moon is in your sign, your good luck expands. Ask the universe for a favor!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes because you need privacy. You want to take a breather. You also want some space so you can get a better perspective about something. You need to process it or think about it. That’s just fine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A conversation with a female colleague or friend will be significant today. You might feel protective to this person or vice versa. You might want to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone so that you can get their feedback. Actually, this is a good idea because their feedback might help you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) For some reason, people notice you today or they might even talk about you. It could be something completely casual. It might also be because you have a public argument or you call attention to yourself in some way. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Vary your routine today so that you can feel a sense of adventure. You want some excitement and some stimulation! If possible, travel somewhere. Even a short trip will please you. Visit ethnic restaurants or go someplace you’ve never been before.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Take a few moments of your day to go over red-tape issues related to banking, taxes, debt and shared property. You might also look at inheritances or estates. Aside from that, this is a passionate, sexy day for you! In fact, this is a romantic time for your sign!