Horoscope for July 2, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a pleasant way to begin your week. Let’s face it, you’re the pioneer of the zodiac and today you are restless for adventure! You want to shake things up a little at home or with a female relative. Basically, you want a response! Hello?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A friend, perhaps a female, will surprise you today. They might say or do something you least expect. This will probably please you because you’re looking for some stimulation today. Perhaps you will meet someone new or someone who is a character?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are curious and you love change. Today, as this week begins, you might get the change you seek in a conversation with a parent, boss, VIP or a police officer. Something you least expect while dealing with an authority figure will occur. (Let’s hope it’s good news and not a ticket.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Exciting travel plans might drop in your lap today. (Poof! You’re off to Dubai.) For others, travel plans will be canceled, changed or delayed. Some of you will meet someone exciting and different, perhaps from another culture or a different country. It’s not a boring day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep on top of your bank accounts and shared property, inheritances and the wealth of others (especially a partner) because some surprises in these areas await you today. When it comes to money or your fair share of something, stay current. Be in the know.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A partner or close friend will catch you off guard today. It will be something that’s a bit amazing, perhaps entertaining or amusing. (We like to be amused.) This is also the classic day to meet a real character — someone different. Ole!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Something unexpected perhaps related to your health or a pet might occur today. Definitely, something related to your job and your work will be “different.” Meetings might be canceled, staff shortages or broken equipment might send your day in a new direction. Stay light on your feet!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Love at first sight will happen for some people today. Surprise invitations to a social occasion, party or sports event might also occur. Sudden flirtations will be classic. (That’s always nice for a Monday.) However, children might present a new challenge. Protect them from potential accidents.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your home routine will change for some reason today. It might be family news that is unexpected. Perhaps a family member does or says something surprising. Possibly (and we hope not) small appliances might break down or minor breakages will occur.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your Monday routine — if you have one — will change today. You can count on this. It might happen in a number of ways but it could include changes to travel and transportation, meeting new people, hearing surprising news or coming up with a bright idea. Slow down and take it easy to stay safe.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Keep an eye your money and your possessions today because something unexpected could impact your wealth. You might have an excellent moneymaking idea. Or possibly, it could be as simple as the fact that you will find money or lose money. Guard your possessions as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You feel restless today but it’s a pleasant restlessness. You know that something fresh and different will happen. You want to meet interesting people and hear stimulating ideas. (You don’t want to be bored. Fear not — you won’t be!)