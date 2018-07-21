Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 4 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Work-related travel will please you today. This is a pleasant day at work because you will get along with colleagues and they will be supportive to you. Whatever task that you set for yourself will generate money or opportunities for you in the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a playful, fun-loving day! You’re in high spirits and happy to be alive! Romance is blessed along with sports events and activities with children. Accept all invitations to socialize and party cause this is what you want to do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a wonderful day to explore real estate opportunities. It’s also the perfect day to entertain at home because all your dealings with family members will be warm and friendly. Act on redecorating ideas because today you can make your home feel more comfortable and attractive. Invite the gang over!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You can make money from your words today. That’s why today bodes well for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting, writing and editing. Great day for short trips, visits and conversations with others. Your positive attitude will create positive things around you. (Life works that way.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a great day for financial transactions. You can boost your earnings and explore job opportunities. Because your cash flow is amplified, you might shop for big-ticket items. You’re singing, “We’re in the money, come on my honey. Let’s spend it, lend it. Send it rolling around!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22), Today fair Venus is in your sign dancing with lucky moneybags Jupiter. This is why you feel happy and upbeat! It’s also why you feel generous to others and, in turn, the world is generous to you. Accept invitations to socialize. Be friendly with everyone. Your charm will attract good fortune to you!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings today. Grab every chance for a peaceful moment in privacy. What you want is a chance to regenerate and restore yourself in a pleasant way, preferably with hot and cold running room service.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a popular day! Enjoy socializing with artistic, creative people. Friendships are so warm that perhaps a friend will become a lover? You might meet someone who is different or from another culture. You feel positive and enthusiastic about your future goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s easy to make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today because the stars favor you. Venus, at the top of your chart dancing with luck, moneybags Jupiter, makes you look affluent and successful to others. You will use this influence to help someone if you can.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Travel opportunities might fall in your lap today! Grab every chance to do something to expand your horizons. You might also have an opportunity to take further training or learn something new. Meanwhile, romance with someone who is different or from another culture might blossom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Keep your pockets open because money, favors and assets from others can benefit you today. This is an amazing day to decide how to divide something or share an inheritance because you’ll come out laughing all the way to the bank!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Relations with partners and close friends are upbeat, warm and sunny today. People are charming — and so are you. Not only is this a wonderful day to socialize, it’s a great day to mend broken fences if you have had a problem with someone. It’s all good.