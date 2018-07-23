Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Someone at work might want your help. Obviously, it’s a good thing to help others. (In fact, because what goes around comes around, it’s in your own best interests.) Nevertheless, don’t be a doormat. If you think you’re being used, this might be the case.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Romance can be disappointing today. Perhaps this is because you have unrealistic expectations? Or perhaps, you had unexpressed expectations? Remember: Unexpressed expectations always lead to disappointment. People can’t read your mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A family member might want your help today. Regardless of how you feel, it’s good to help family because in turn, family will help you. Mutually supportive family is the bedrock of society because we have to be able to count on something. Nevertheless, someone might be crying crocodile tears.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is full of daydreams, confusion and wishful thinking. Admittedly, you might be disappointed by someone or you might even be deceived. (Yikes!) This is because there is a lack of clarity in your communications with others, especially siblings and relatives. It was ever thus.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful in all financial transactions today. There could be confusion. Someone might deceive you. Or there might just be a simple, honest error. Either way, things are not as they appear. Be careful shopping because you might regret a purchase.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you might be disappointed with a partner or close friend; however, it might be due to unrealistic ideals? Or perhaps you feel you have sacrificed and made efforts that are unappreciated? The bottom line is this is a confusing day for everyone, so take things with a grain of salt.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be careful you don’t kid yourself into thinking that you’re a martyr for someone or for a cause because it’s easy to do this today. Many people have Vaseline on their lens today. (It’s a Neptune thang.) Strive to be realistic. Postpone important decisions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s easy to idealize a friend today or to put someone up on a pedestal. But is this realistic or even wise? No it isn’t. But do be aware that you have a tendency to do this. Your awareness of this tendency will help you to stay balanced and make smart decisions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might develop a crush on a boss or someone in a position of authority today. Worse yet, you might imagine that someone has a crush on you, but it is without basis. (Embarrassing.) That’s because it’s easy to kid yourself about things today and it’s also easy for other people to deceive you. Yikes!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you are talking to a teacher, a guru-like figure, someone convincing, be careful you don’t fall for what they say without really knowing what the truth is. It’s easy to be hoodwinked today. It’s easy to fall for a “good story.” Keep your wits about you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Double check all dealings regarding inheritances and shared property because today is rife with confusion, disappointment and even deceit. Therefore, when it comes to important financial matters, especially anything to do with banking and shared property, get the true facts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a tricky day with close relationships. If you think someone is manipulating you or preying on your sympathies or playing you in any way, you are probably right. You are very intuitive. Trust your instincts.