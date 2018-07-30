Moon Alert Until 5:15 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert today, especially when dealing with bosses, parents and VIPs. Once that Moon Alert kicks in, pull back and do not insist on anything. Don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t agree to anything important. Grab a pizza and a bottle of red wine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This morning, your exchange, especially with a female acquaintance, will be intense. This does not have to be a bad thing. However, if there is a disagreement, it will be an intense disagreement! Chill out after the Moon Alert begins. Relax and socialize with others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A discussion with bosses, parents and VIPs will be powerful today. You might feel the need to click your heels. However, if this discussion takes place after the Moon Alert begins, relax. Do nothing. Don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t agree to an important agenda or deadline. It’s all good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do not fall for snake oil and fancy words today because you might. Likewise, don’t coerce someone into agreeing with you about politics, religion or race. Be fair-minded. Be patient. Of course, we don’t all agree. Some like rice, some like potatoes, some like bread. (“Gimme the dough!”)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A powerful discussion might take place today relating to shared property, inheritances or insurance. Make sure this takes place before the Moon Alert. (See above.) Respect the needs of others but also include your own best interests.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A conversation with someone will be intense today because people’s emotions are running high, including yours. Don’t let these emotions overwhelm your good judgment. Once the Moon Alert begins, agree to nothing important. Just take notes and wait till it’s over.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Before the Moon Alert today, think about how you can improve your health. You might also want to introduce reforms or improvements where you work. Yes, you’re on that “let’s do things better” kick. And you’re right — there is always room for improvement.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a playful, flirtatious day! Although it’s playful and flirtatious, you might be serious and direct. (You’re never a milquetoast.) You might choose a new approach to dealing with sports, children or the arts today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A discussion with a female family member today will be powerful. Someone wants to get to the bottom of things. Perhaps you will see new ways to improve a family relationship or something at home? In the last analysis, you will stand solid. Blood is thicker than water.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your communication style is strong today, which is good news for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing. You will be direct and persuasive! However, after the Moon Alert takes place, save your breath. Enjoy daydreams and fantasizing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might see new ways of the earning money today, or you might see new uses or applications for something you already own. Either way, you are in a resourceful frame of mind. Use your clever ideas until the Moon Alert begins. After that, it’s a crapshoot.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, which gives you a bit of extra good luck. It also makes you more emotional — but hey, no biggie. This is a good day to ask the universe for a favor because you just might get it. Do this before the Moon Alert begins.