Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s Friday. You want to enjoy yourself. So do others. Therefore, patience is necessary today. The Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual; furthermore, the Moon is at odds with Pluto, which encourages outbursts. Yikes! Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are busy, active and interested in talking to everyone. You have a busy schedule with short trips plus increased reading and writing. Some of these activities might build up and provoke increased tension within you. Stay calm. Enjoy your Friday. Easy does it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re keen to travel. You’re focused on money and earnings. You are charming with others; nevertheless, a dispute or fight with someone today, especially a female, might occur. Do not focus on this. Don’t let this ruin your day. Lighten up!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Avoid arguments with bosses, parents and VIPs today (including the police) because they are just not worth it. Emotional outbursts only make you lose points. (Confucius said, “He who flings dirt loses ground.”) Instead, go with the strength that you have right now because the Sun is in your sign. Be chill.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid arguments about politics, religion or race even though they might grab you by the throat. Resist the urge to lash out or impulsively respond. Do not lose your Leo cool. You are nobility! With Mercury and Venus in your sign now, you can be charming and take the high road.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes or anger about inheritances, shared property or insurance could ruin your day. Why let this happen? You want to enjoy this Friday. You deserve to enjoy this Friday. Instead focus on good times with friends. Be happy!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might get embroiled in an argument with a partner or close friend. What a bummer way to start your weekend! Instead, Mercury and Venus in your chart will sweeten all your dealings with friends and members of groups. Focus your energy on these people so you can enjoy good times!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be patient with a co-worker today, especially about broken equipment and such. It’s easy to lose your cool but this doesn’t help anything. Meanwhile, relations with bosses, parents and VIPs are excellent. Furthermore, they’re sympathetic. Relax, all is well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Romantic upsets are likely today. In addition, parents might have difficulties with their kids. Try to avoid these because who wants to have a bummer Friday? Focus on travel plans or exploring new places and different ideas because this is where you will shine. Look for a fun diversion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be patient with a family member today because arguments can arise. These disputes could be nasty and emotional. Instead, focus on financial matters or shopping. Go with what works and avoid areas where people are uptight. It’s your smartest choice.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be patient with daily contacts, siblings and relatives today because it’s easy to suddenly get in an argument. (Then you will feel miserable and so will they.) Don’t even go there! Enjoy warm times with partners and close friends. Work relationships are also positive. Whew!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A financial dispute or an argument with a friend about a possession or something you own might arise today. Give this no energy. Do not fuel what is negative. Instead, focus on ways to have fun and good times because this is the end of your week. It’s party time!