Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A clever, original financial idea might impress someone in a position of authority today. Perhaps a boss or a parent? Possibly, an unexpected job opportunity or financial situation paves the way for you to make solid choices about your future direction. Who knows?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with wild, wacky Uranus. This is why this is a restless, impulsive day for you! Guard against rash actions or knee-jerk reactions. Nevertheless, you might suddenly make travel plans that delight you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a restless day! You’re brimming with exciting ideas that have been simmering on the back burner. One of these ideas might suddenly percolate and allow you to make a solid connection with someone about a financial matter or how to deal with shared property. Sweet!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Someone older or more experienced might give you advice today. This advice might surprise you. Or possibly, you will rebel or do something unexpected with a friend and someone older who is surprised by this? Whatever happens, this is an interesting day. Think before you act.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You feel independent and even rebellious. That’s OK. Generally, rebellion is justified. (Certainly in the eyes of the person who feels rebellious.) Nevertheless, something unusual could occur that actually solidifies your job or impresses a boss. Looks good to me.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A sudden opportunity to travel or, alternatively, a sudden cancellation to a trip might impact a romantic rendezvous. It might also impact your children. In the long run, this will probably work out OK because further plans will facilitate something more solid. (One hopes.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Something unexpected related to shared property, inheritances or your partner’s wealth might occur today. Whatever it is might ironically create greater stability at home or within your family. (For example, an unexpected inheritance or gift.) Don’t you wish?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s hard to predict what a close friend or partner is going to do today. They might act rebellious or demand more freedom in the relationship. Or perhaps they just will surprise you in some way? Ironically, in the long run, this will make you feel more secure. Go figure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your job routine will be interrupted today, perhaps by computer crashes or problems with equipment. Nevertheless, someone more experienced or a boss will be able to save the day and secure everything so that there is little loss. Whew!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Parents should be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Surprise invitations to social or sports events might fall in your lap today. Even a surprise flirtation might speed your heart up! Whatever happens will make it easier to plan for the future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Something unexpected at home or within your family dynamic will erupt today or catch you off guard. Someone older, perhaps a parent, will save the day or rescue this situation. An unexpected family meeting might take place to make future plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re full of bright, clever, original ideas today! (I’m impressed.) Share these ideas with others because someone older or more experienced might help you tweak them. Or perhaps this person will sit back and just admire you? It’s always nice to get a nod of recognition from someone who’s been around the block.