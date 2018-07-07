Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You feel sympathetic to a family member today, perhaps a parent or an authority figure. Because of this, you will do what you can to alleviate a problem. It’s easy to take an idealized point of view about family today. Naturally, family is gold.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your imagination is heightened today, which is why it’s easy for you to visualize things or dream up concepts, especially projections for how something might be built or created. Don’t worry if you spend time daydreaming today; this is par for the course.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might want to use your money and your resources to help someone in need today because you feel sympathetic to the suffering of others. Ironically, if you are shopping, you will be tempted to buy big-ticket, luxury items. In either case, what goes around, comes around.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a thought-provoking day for you. At some point, you might spend some time trying to get a clearer idea of what your life is all about. Many of you will seek out solitude to ponder this question. You are very sensitive to subtle things around you today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you find it easy to put the wants and needs of someone else before your own. This does not mean you’re being a martyr. It simply means you see that someone needs your assistance and you’re willing to step up and help them. Another reminder that what goes around, comes around.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’ll find it rewarding to be involved or to work on behalf of a charitable organization today. It feels good to do something worthwhile and benefit anyone who is suffering or in need. You might also idealize a friend today, which actually clouds the reality of the relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might find it hard to clearly see a parent, boss or someone in a position of authority today. (It’s a kind of hero worship but it’s as if you have Vaseline on your lens and you see them in a more attractive light than they really are.) This only leads to more confusion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful experiences. Visit museums, art galleries and pristine parks. You might also admire someone from another country or culture. But are you really seeing them?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will find it satisfying to use the resources of someone else or shared wealth to benefit someone who needs it. You might do fundraising on behalf of a worthy cause. This makes you see that true happiness is helping others. Kindness is fun! (Go figure.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will be tenderhearted dealing with close friends, partners and spouses today because you can see what it’s like to walk a mile in their wedgies. When you really appreciate what someone else is going through, it’s easier to be sympathetic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A co-worker or perhaps a friend might come to you to ask for your advice about something today. Someone will seek out your counsel. If you can help them, by all means, do so. Even a sympathetic ear and the patience to listen to someone can be important.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are in touch with your creativity today, which is good news for those of you involved in the arts, the entertainment world, show business and the hospitality industry. You will also feel particularly kind and sympathetic to children.