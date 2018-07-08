Horoscope for July 9, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s Monday but you want to party! This is the perfect day to plan a vacation or a social occasion. Note: Although it’s an upbeat day, be careful about expecting too much from someone, especially money and resources. Don’t overestimate what you might receive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a strong day for family discussions including family businesses because everyone is open to ambitious ideas. You might have big ideas about renovations and house repairs. One thing to keep in mind is not go overboard. Stay realistic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Relations with others are dynamic and upbeat today! Because you’re in such a positive frame of mind, everyone will enjoy talking to you and listening to your ideas. You will likely have a strong urge to travel today because you want to do everything!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is an excellent day for business and commerce because you’re ready to think big! You have ambitious ideas. The only caveat is you might bite off more than you can chew. Be aware of this. Likewise, if shopping, you might go overboard. Nevertheless, this is a strong money day for you!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you feel positive about life! You’re quick to see the big picture, although you might overlook details. This is a great day for making plans or convincing others to agree with your ambitious ideas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you believe in yourself. Not only that, you appreciate who you are and what you have, which is a wonderful thing because appreciation is powerful. It’s the opposite of self-pity. Use your quiet confidence and joy today to accomplish whatever you want. How you feel inside affects what you do outside.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is the perfect day to give a talk or bring others around to your way of thinking if you are in a meeting. People will listen to you! You have big ideas and you are optimistic. Your sheer enthusiasm is persuasive to others! People will want to jump on your bandwagon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Discussions with bosses, parents, VIPs and the police will be upbeat and positive today. And you will be convincing! You feel confident enough to introduce big ideas to see if they fly. (You might overlook some details but you can present big concepts with wonderful, broad strokes.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a wonderful day to study philosophy, religion, foreign cultures and profound ideas because you want to do anything that expands your mind and your experience of the world. Optimism is a survival issue for your sign — and today you feel hopeful!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Financial discussions will go well today, especially about shared property, inheritances and insurance. Note: Don’t give away the farm. Be realistic. Nevertheless, this is the kind of day where people are generous to each other and will come to a reasonable agreement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Enjoy conversations and interactions with partners and friends today. This is also a good day to interact with members of the general public. People will listen to what you say because you sound optimistic and you believe in what you’re saying.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Work-related travel will please you today. This is also a great day to deal with co-workers because they will be cooperative and friendly. Don’t take on too many projects today. Finish what you begin. Be careful about overlooking details. Even your health is invigorated!