Horoscope for June 12, 2018

Moon Alert After 2:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) For the next few weeks, you’re in party mode! Enjoy vacations, social outings, romantic tete-a-tete’s and playful activities with children. Expect to be involved in family discussions and home repairs. Roll up your sleeves and dig in!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The next few weeks are fast-paced because of short trips, errands, discussions with everyone plus increased reading and writing. Meanwhile, plans to redecorate your home will also be time-consuming, but you will enjoy entertaining. More champagne?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a powerful time because the Sun is in your sign,, and for the next few weeks you are full of moneymaking ideas! Furthermore, you will be ultra-charming and diplomatic with everyone. Yup, you’re on top of your game and the world loves you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For the next few weeks, you will enjoy telling everyone what you think. (And you’re will put a lot of yourself into whatever you say.) This is because your mind will be active and busy! Grab every chance to get out and travel. Enjoy Mercury in your sign!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Fair Venus is in Leo until July 9. (This happens once a year.) This makes you charming and diplomatic! It also makes you more attractive in the eyes of others. This is why it’s the perfect time to buy wardrobe goodies because you will like what you see in the mirror!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An interesting few weeks ahead! Some of you will be caught up in a secret love affair. All of you will be busy talking to others, especially younger people. Count on increased involvement with friends, clubs, groups and associations. Yada, yada, yada.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Busy Mercury is moving across the top of your chart in the next few weeks, bringing you a chance to make plans for your career or profession. It’s the perfect time to undertake new studies to boost your career. It’s also a favorable time to talk to bosses, employers and VIPs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) For the next month, fair Venus is sitting at the top of your chart, making you look mahvelous dahling, mahvelous. Bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs will be impressed with you. (Some of you will strike up a romance with an authority figure.) Expect someone to ask for your creative input on something.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your desire to travel for pleasure in the next month is strong. Get thee to an airport! You will also love to study or learn something new in the next month. This is also an excellent time for legal matters and anything to do with publishing, the media and medicine.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep pockets open for the next month because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. This is a lovely window of time to ask for a loan or mortgage. (Always check the Moon Alert for that day.) Meanwhile, romance will sizzle! (Be still my beating heart.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) With fair Venus opposite your sign for the next month, relations with partners and close friends are warm and supportive. This is a great time to mend broken fences and come to terms with others, even members of the general public.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Discussions about agreements will go well in the next month, especially if they are work-related. This is also an excellent time for your health, although desserts and fattening foods will tempt you. A work-related romance is possible.