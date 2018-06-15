Moon Alert After 3 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Glory hallelujah! A better day! The Moon is in your fellow Fire Sign, which makes you feel playful and fun-loving. Romance and social outings are enjoyable. Ditto for fun activities with kids. Be patient with friends or members of a group.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a lovely day for a family discussion, even though you might be at odds with a parent this afternoon. Relations with partners and close friends are warm and supportive. Enjoy entertaining at home and discussing real estate opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your charmed words make this a strong day for sales, marketing, teaching, acting, editing and writing. You appreciate the beauty of your surroundings today as well as the amount of love there is in your world. Bonus!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a great day to shop for treasures for yourself and loved ones. (You might go overboard so keep your receipts.) You might have a squabble about money or possessions this afternoon — but it will be brief. Basically, this is a feel-good day and you’re spending!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You find it easy to be charming with everyone because the Moon and fair Venus are in your sign. Admittedly, you might be impatient with someone this afternoon but it’s brief. Relations with family members are warm. Caution about going overboard. Sometimes less is more.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You feel content with your world today. You’re optimistic and happy with life. Of course, everything isn’t perfect but it never is. Nevertheless, you enjoy working behind the scenes to help others. (This doesn’t mean you’re going to fry bacon naked.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a great day to schmooze with friends and members of groups because people are receptive to you and to what you say. You will enjoy warm interactions with others, but you might have a brief dispute with a child or a romantic partner. Note: One of these interactions might ultimately boost your income.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You look attractive to others today, especially bosses or parents, VIPs and anyone in authority. Knowing this, this is obviously your day to make your pitch or advance your agenda! You might have a squabble with a family member. If so, it will be brief. They might think you’re overdoing things or being excessive. Moi?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will adore travel or a chance for a change of scenery today because you want adventure and an opportunity for stimulating experiences! This is also why you will love to learn something new and meet people who are different. The key is simple: Be friendly!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Although you might have a disagreement with someone about how something should be divided, quite likely, things will go in your favor today. (In fact, be careful you don’t give away the farm.) Because you’re working hard, good things will come to you!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Enjoy the company of close friends and partners today because both the Moon and Venus are opposite your sign. You will, however, have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be accommodating, helpful and kind. This will be easy to do because you value your friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Relations at work are positive today. Likewise, you might have a sweet moment with a pet. Speaking of sweets, you’re also tempted to go overboard with desserts and chocolates today. It’s true: Abstinence is easier than moderation. (Is the one on the right a truffle?)