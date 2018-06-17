Moon Alert After 4 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Expect a few surprises this morning. To be safe, check your bank account and your belongings to make sure that everything is relatively in order. Know what’s happening. As the day progresses, you will be quite productive. A discussion with someone older or more experienced will be solid.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your interaction with kids might have a few surprises this morning. Ditto for romantic relationships. Later in the day, you might make long-range plans for a vacation or getting further education or training. Mars at the top of your chart makes you ambitious!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might burn the toast this morning. Or you might be out of something. (No coffee? No cream? Aagghh!) Fortunately, as the day wears on, you will organize domestic and family matters. Someone older will give you practical or financial support.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This morning is helter-skelter. Be careful because it might also be accident-prone for you. Later in the day, your mind is calm and purposeful, which is excellent for doing detailed work that usually would bore you. You will shine and you won’t overlook anything!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Financial hiccups or a surprise related to something you own might occur early this morning. Fear not because as the day wears on, you will be productive, efficient and capable of getting better organized. You will see ways to secure your cash flow. Ka-ching!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a strong day for your sign because the Moon is in Virgo dancing nicely with Saturn. This morning is erratic and playful. Something unusual might occur. But for most of this day, you feel willing to address whatever is on your plate because duty and responsibilities come first.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is an excellent day to research something. Something unusual might be released or discovered, especially this morning. Perhaps unexpected news or a surprise event? It’s a strong day for hard work because you intend to stay in the background and do whatever it takes to get better organized.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A discussion with someone older will benefit you today. This person will likely be a female. This interaction might be triggered by a surprise or an unexpected encounter with a friend or partner. Hopefully, the voice of experience will have advice for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Stay on your toes this morning because bosses, parents and teachers are unpredictable. Later, work and responsibilities will be your primary objective. Someone older or in a position of power might have advice for you. If so, listen. (What have you got to lose?)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Travel plans or school schedules might change this morning. Nevertheless, you will get right down to business and study or make headway in matters related to medicine, the law and higher education. Someone more experienced might give you travel tips.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Make friends with your bank account so you know what’s happening, especially this morning. Sudden changes to agreements, inheritances or shared property might take place. Once you open this door, you might see issues that need to be stabilized, and you will act on this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This morning starts off with a few surprises but, ironically, it settles down to a steady-Eddy day where you can accomplish a lot because you are motivated and you feel good being productive and busy. Time flies when you’re unconscious — and there’s so much to do!