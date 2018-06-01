Horoscope for June 2, 2018

Moon Alert Caution: Until 5:30 p.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or important decisions. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Entertain at home today. People are easygoing although spacey. Everyone is in a feel-good mood and they want to confide in each other. Because of the Moon Alert, it’s a poor day for real estate decisions. Don’t spend money on anything but food, gas and entertainment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will enjoy traveling and exploring new ideas today. You’ll love to meet people who are “different.” Steer clear of controversial subjects because they will get out of hand. Keep things light and enjoy interactions with neighbors, relatives and siblings. See Moon Alert above!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be careful with your money today. You’re tempted to buy beautiful, luxurious things, but instead, heed the warning of the Moon Alert above! During that time, don’t buy anything other than food, gas or entertainment. Be smart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You feel sympathetic and kind to others today. You will enjoy helping someone. You will also enjoy the arts and creative activities. You feel laid-back and relaxed because this is an easygoing day. However, please heed the warning of the Moon Alert above.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your sympathy is aroused today, which is why you will help someone who is less fortunate. You are always generous. Remember — true generosity is giving what is needed. (Don’t do something to puff up your own ego.) Be aware of the Moon Alert above. Important warning.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with friends are warm and supportive today. People will confide in you, you might confide in someone else. (Yeah, it’s that kinda day, plus your idealism is aroused.) Nevertheless, check the Moon Alert when it comes to spending money. Forewarned is forearmed!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You admire a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority today. And possibly, they will admire you? (It happens.) Someone might ask for your advice about how to make something appear more attractive. This is all well and good, but do be aware of the Moon Alert warning (see above).

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, you will enjoy pristine parks, art galleries, museums and gorgeous, architectural buildings. You might also be attracted to the arts and crafts of others. Please note: Do not spend your money on anything but gas, food and entertainment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Someone might be generous to you today. They might be sympathetic to your needs. (Possibly, this works in reverse and you feel sympathetic to someone.) Be careful about important decisions that involve money today. Be aware of the Moon Alert warning above.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a lovely day to schmooze with partners and close friends as well as members of the general public because everyone feels sympathetic and kind to each other. When we are kind to someone else, we feel more self-respect — isn’t it the truth? (See Moon Alert warning above.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Relations with co-workers are excellent today. For some, a flirtation might develop. Quite likely, you will be sympathetic to someone and listen to their problems, someone might listen to your tale of woe. Whatever happens will give you a warm feeling in your tummy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a wonderful day for the arts! You are in touch with your muse, which is why you can be productive if you do anything that requires your creative talents. Romance will be the stuff of movies. Enjoy socializing plus playful activities with children.