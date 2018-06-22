Horoscope for June 23, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When dealing with family today, be patient, tolerant and understanding because it will be easy to just lose it. Why do that? Why be angry and rude to your loved ones? Granted, every family on Earth has problems. If you are generous to others, they will be generous to you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t try to convince others to agree with you today. It’s not important to win the argument. This is an ego trip. If you feel yourself falling for this, stop it. Catch yourself before you go overboard. You’ll be glad you did. (And so will someone else.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Disputes about money or possessions might arise today. Ask yourself: Is it worth it? This dispute will be forgotten years from now. Why make a big deal of it today? On the other hand, you might have to defend your turf or your possessions. Good luck.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Mercury is in your sign today opposite Pluto. This makes you determined to get to the bottom of something. You might also want to convince someone about something. It might even be a naked power play. Think of your self-respect. Keep the high road.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Some weird things are going on behind the scenes, which makes you want to get to the bottom of something. You might be obsessed about a secret either discovering one or keeping one. Fortunately, you can enjoy a relaxing at home. Lighten up!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Parents must be patient with their kids today. Similarly, romantic partners must be patient with each other because this is the classic day for arguments. Each party thinks that they are right. (Of course!) You also want to convince someone to agree with you. Is this necessary?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Avoid family arguments today. Likewise, avoid a head-on collision with a boss, parent or VIP. It’s not worth it. People are ready to be at loggerheads. Don’t even go there. Instead focus on how to boost your earnings because you can. Your money scene looks promising!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a curious day. It is happy and upbeat because the Moon is in your sign lined with moneybags Jupiter. However, Mercury is opposite your ruler Pluto and this encourages arguments about politics, religion and race. Don’t fall for propaganda. And don’t dish it out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Quarrels about shared property, inheritances, earnings, possessions or money might arise today. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.) These disagreements will only be a downer, so why even go there? Actually, solitude in beautiful surroundings will appeal to you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Resist the urge to argue with a partner or close friend today because it’s tempting. But really, it’s just an ego battle, a contest of wills. It’s all about power and control. Petty, petty. But tempting! Rise above this. Instead, enjoy good times with friends and clubs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid arguments with co-workers today, especially if you or someone else is trying to introduce improvements. People will resist! Someone will criticize! Remember it takes two to make a fight. If you stay mellow, you can actually make great strides with authority figures today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel is so appealing today because you want adventure and a chance to broaden your horizons. Meanwhile, arguments with kids, as well as romantic disputes, are par for the course. Sidestep these so that you can enjoy your day. Anger serves no purpose other than to make everyone miserable.