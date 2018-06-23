Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions after 8:30 a.m. Chicago time. It’s a playful, creative day and the Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a loosey-goosey day because it is a Moon Alert today. Expect shortages, delays and inefficiency in whatever you try to do. In fact, don’t attempt to do too much. Postpone important decisions about inheritances and shared property.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is opposite your sign but it’s a Moon Alert all day. This is actually a good day for a heart-to-heart conversation with someone, especially a partner or close friend. You might feel indecisive about what to do today. Don’t worry. Confine your spending to gas, food and entertainment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Lately you’ve been focused on money, spending and your work. Today is a poor day to spend money on anything other than food, gas and entertainment. Meanwhile, whatever you do will take longer and suffer from minor delays and shortages. Just go with the flow and relax.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a wonderful, creative day for you! You’re in touch with your muse. Explore your artistic talents. Enjoy playful activities with children. Romance can flourish. Enjoy entertaining others or attending parties, sports events, picnics and barbecues. Live it up!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will enjoy family and home today. In fact, you will like to cocoon if you can. Venus in your sign makes you sociable and charming with others despite the fact that Mars opposite your sign makes you impatient with partners. Oh well. Nothing’s perfect. Restrict your spending to gas, food and entertainment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your mind is a bit wired today and you’re eager to do things; however, this is a Moon Alert day, which means you might be indecisive and unsure of what to do next. Furthermore, whatever you do might suffer from delays and shortages. Don’t push the river. Relax.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be careful because today you are focused on money and cash flow. You might want to shop. However, this is a Moon Alert day, which means you should confine your spending to gas, food and entertainment. Postpone other purchases until tomorrow. Great play day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign but it is a Moon Alert. This is why things feel a bit wishy-washy and indecisive. The upside, however, is that Moon Alert is a creative time because you can think outside the box. Your imagination can run wild. Ideas?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Pull in your reins a little and seek some solitude in pleasant surroundings today because this will make you feel good. You want to have a warm feeling in your tummy by feeling safe somewhere. Somewhere nice and cozy. Do not spend money on anything other than food, gas and entertainment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others, especially female friends and acquaintances. You’re eager to communicate and you have something to say. Meanwhile, input from others might influence your goals. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today, people notice you. However, because it is Moon Alert day, do not volunteer for anything or agree to do anything important. Give them your answer tomorrow. Likewise, restrict your spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You want some adventure today! You want to do something different! It’s a great day to travel, especially to familiar places. Your imagination is stoked and you are full of ideas! Restrict your spending to gas, food and entertainment.