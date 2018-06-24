Horoscope for June 25, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you want to live life to the fullest! (You’re a Friday person in a Monday world.) Grab every opportunity to party and socialize with others. Enjoy playful activities with kids. Enjoy dates and romantic interludes. People are generous to you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You feel happy dealing with family and events at home. In fact, this is a lovely day to entertain at home. You will also enjoy shopping for beautiful things for your home or your family, but be careful about going overboard! Check out real estate possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a wonderful Monday! You are exuberant and keen to talk to others. If you write, sell, market, act or teach, you will uplift and inspire others. Look for ways to make money from your words. Caution: Don’t get carried away by your own enthusiasm or promise more than you can deliver.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a tricky money day. If you have your wits about you, and you’re grounded and sensible, this is an excellent day for financial speculation and financial negotiations. However, things might look rosier than they are. If shopping, be careful about extravagance! (Keep your receipts.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of others. Ideally, you’re not at work, you’re playing hooky, or better yet, you’re on vacation! Your first priority today is to enjoy the company of others and to have a good time. Work comes second. Hey, some days are like this. (Shrug.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a laid-back, relaxing way to start your week. If you have a lot to do, it will require effort to get going. You feel happy and sociable, but your ambition is dimmed by your desire for pleasure and good times. Just do what you can do. That’s okay.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a fabulous day to socialize with friends. Have a long lunch. Meet someone for coffee. Join your friends for Happy Hour. Meetings, classes and clubs will be jovial and upbeat, but possibly not too productive. Everyone wants to talk too much!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You make a wonderful impression on parents and bosses today. (Actually, you make a wonderful impression a lot of people today, which you will realize.) Someone will approach you and ask for your advice about something, especially how to make something look better. Romance is in the air!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Travel for pleasure totally appeals today. If you can get outta Dodge — run! You don’t want to work. You do want to play! Romance with someone who is different might start to simmer on the back burner. (Different can be intriguing.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you talk to someone about how to divide or share something, especially dealing with an inheritance or shared property, you might come out smelling like a rose. Make sure things are fair. They could be lopsided in favor of one person. Remember: Good business is mutually beneficial.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and effusive today. People want to party. They also want to get along. To demonstrate this, people will be generous to each other. It’s that kinda day. Your friendly and fair treatment of someone will make you popular.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a feel-good day at work. Although it feels pleasant and relaxed, you might not be ambitious or keen to work hard. That’s OK. Use this day to deepen bonds with co-workers. You might also see ways to swing work-related travel that appeals. (Bermuda?)