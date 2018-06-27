Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon today is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Rally your troops and set them marching! Today you will get the support from others that you need, and this support might be financial, practical or cold, hard cash. You look mahvelous in the eyes of others today!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is the perfect day for ambitious travel plans. Go for Baroque! A partner or close friend might join you, or you might talk a group into your travel plans. Perhaps you are involved with a study group because you want to join with others to do something to broaden your world.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a solid day at work because you can get the support you need. (This could be supplies, equipment, money, funding or an increased budget.) Whatever happens, whatever you need to do your work will materialize.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a lovely day to enjoy the company of others, especially creative people. Schmooze with friends! Longstanding friends whom you have known in a group situation will be a delight to encounter. Whoever you talk to today might teach you something new or enlarge your world in some way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a great day at work. You feel healthy, vigorous and particularly adept at dealing with groups and meetings. It’s also a wonderful day for work-related travel. People are attracted to you because of your positive energy and your upbeat attitude. (This is good.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a fantastic day to party! Enjoy social occasions with others. Likewise, enjoy playful activities with kids. (It’s a great date day.) It’s also strong day to bond with others in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A family discussion with a female relative will be warm and wonderful today, but it will also be important. You will deepen some kind of bond in a meaningful way. This is also the classic day for a group meeting at your home, especially to learn something new. (Book club?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The power of positive thinking is real. That’s why some days we’re happy and confident, while other days we feel like navel lint, yet there is no difference between the days. Nothing dramatic has changed. Today is one of those positive days. Lucky you. Go get ’em Tiger!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Commerce and business are favored today. Basically, this is a good money day all round. Trust your investment ideas. Look for ways to boost your income. You might have financial ideas that attract others to you. If so, they will listen. Oh yeah.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a wonderful, upbeat day. The Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky moneybags Jupiter. Enjoy schmoozing with others. Your interactions with clubs, groups and organizations, including physical athletics, will be super positive. People will do favors for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have a warm feeling in your tummy today. You don’t have to run around or set the world on fire. In fact, you’re happy to pull in your reins a little and explore your inner, spiritual world. After all, when you are calm and centered inside, you are strong and confident outside.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of friends and groups. In fact, any group interaction will be positive and successful because you attract others to you today. Meet a friend, especially a female acquaintance, for lunch or Happy Hour for some fun conversation!