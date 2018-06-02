Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Enjoy the company of friends and groups today. Incidentally, if there’s something you need to buy, tomorrow is a bad day to spend money for anything other than food, gas or entertainment. If you need something, do it today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You have financial issues on your mind. Do take note that today is a fine day to make important decisions or make major purchases. Tomorrow is not. (Just saying this so you can plan ahead.) Because your ambition is aroused, you’ve got big plans!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a lovely day for a short trip or extensive travel because you want adventure and a change of scenery! You’re also keen to talk to others. Note: If you have something important to share, say it today because tomorrow is a Moon Alert all day. Today is the day to act!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might have an important discussion today about inheritances or how to divide or share something. You might also focus on taxes, debt or insurance issues. Please note that today is the day to act on these matters and not tomorrow because tomorrow is a Moon Alert all day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be accommodating with others today because the Moon is opposite your sign, and whenever that occurs you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. If you need to shop or make an important decision, please know that today you can do this but tomorrow, it’s not a good idea.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Act on your urge to get better organized today. Set aside time to tidy up messy little areas whether outside, inside, on the job or even in your car. This can be a productive day, whereas tomorrow is a goofy day, and a poor day to spend money on anything other than food, gas or entertainment. Act today!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a lovely, entertaining day! Accept invitations to fun events, movies, sports, the arts or playful times with children. If you’re contemplating making a purchase, be aware that today is OK for shopping but tomorrow is not. People admire you now, which is a morale booster.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a solid day for family discussions or busy activity at home. Alternatively, you might want to cocoon at home and “hide.” (Alone at last!) Be aware that if you are making purchases for your home, today is the day to do this — not tomorrow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Enjoy travel and short trips plus talking to siblings and relatives because you’re on the go! Make a note that if you have plans to shop tomorrow; switch those plans to today because tomorrow is a Moon Alert all day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re focused on money and financial issues today, which is is fine because today is the day to make important decisions or purchases. Tomorrow is not. Act on your urge to get better organized, because why not make your life easier?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have mucho energy now with fiery Mars in your sign, and today the Moon is in Aquarius as well! This is why you feel playful and prankish! Enjoy fun times with others. Romance, social occasions and fun activities with children are blessed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might want to withdraw from the busy insanity around you and hide today. Venus will encourage some socializing but it will likely lose out to the demands of the Moon, Mars, Mercury and the Sun, who want you to take it easy.