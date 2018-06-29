Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Parents should be vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, everyone should expect sudden changes and upsets to social plans, sports events and anything to do with the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. Expect something out of the blue.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Small appliances might break down today or minor breakages could occur because something will zap your home routine in another direction. Something might require repairs? Possibly, someone unexpected will knock on your door. (“It’s your mother.”)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Do be careful because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Pay attention to everything you say and do. On the upside, new ideas, new concepts, new faces, new places, new introductions and new experiences are par for the course today. Stay light on your feet!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Keep an eye on your money scene because something unexpected will impact your earnings or your possessions. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect your possessions from loss, theft or damage. However, you might have some clever, moneymaking ideas!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today Mercury is in your sign at odds with wild, wacky Uranus. This is stimulating! It makes you fascinated by every bright, shiny object you see! You want excitement and adventure and you’re attracted to people who are “different.” (I want to run away and join the circus!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a restless day for you because Mercury is hiding in your chart but it is being zapped by Uranus. This makes you feel like you’re having trouble keeping up with things. You can’t concentrate. You feel hesitant and yet, in the next moment, you feel impulsive. (Whaaat?) Yeah, it’s a crazy day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Someone you know, perhaps a friend or a member of a group, will surprise you in some way today. They might make an outlandish suggestion. Whatever happens will catch you off guard. Or you might meet a real character or someone different and unusual. It will be an enlightening experience.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A conversation with a boss, parent or VIP will yield some surprises. You might not like what is said. You could take exception. Do not be offended because today people tend to speak without thinking. Definitely, do not quit your day job. Take a step back and assess everything. Be cool.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might have a sudden opportunity to travel today. More likely, your travel plans will be canceled, delayed or changed. That’s because everything to do with travel, study and further training or education is up in the air today. Inevitable changes are taking place and you can’t do anything about them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Double check details concerning inheritances, shared property, banking and insurance because something you least expect could impact these areas. Something might also impact your partner’s wealth. Therefore, keep your eyes open today. Maybe you’ll receive a windfall?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Partners and close friends are unpredictable today. This is why your closest relationships today are a bit of a crapshoot. Allow extra time so that you can go along with sudden plans and new ideas that you didn’t anticipate. Just be a sport.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your work routine will be interrupted today by computer crashes, staff changes, canceled appointments or something you didn’t expect. Someone might say something that shocks you. Whatever it is, you can handle it. Just be on the lookout, so you can handle whatever comes your way.