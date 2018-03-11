Horoscope for March 12, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 10 a.m. until 6:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully today! Unexpected difficulties with authority figures (parents, bosses, VIPs or the police) might occur early in the day. In addition, most of this day is a Moon Alert. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Limit spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Travel plans might change. Be ready for cancellations, detours and changes to not only travel but also school schedules and anything to do with the media, medicine, the law and publishing. This is a poor day for important decisions. Fasten your seatbelts and glide.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Double check issues related to banking, shared property, inheritances and insurance because something unexpected might impact these areas. Don’t be caught off guard. Avoid important decisions in these areas as well. Postpone whatever you can until tomorrow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A partner or close friend will surprise you this morning in some way. Be ready. Please know that a good portion of this day is a Moon Alert, which means it’s a poor day to spend money on anything other than food, gas or entertainment. But it can be a creative day! Toss some ideas around!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Brace yourself because your work routine will be interrupted this morning. This could be due to computer crashes, technological glitches, staff shortages or canceled meetings. Double check details about your schedule to make sure you’re current with the latest. Don’t be caught off guard.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This morning is an accident-prone time for your kids, so be vigilant and extra patient. Likewise, social events might be rescheduled or canceled. It’s definitely a goofy beginning to your week! Just cope as best you can. Restrict spending to gas, food and entertainment.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your home routine will be upset or changed this morning. Small appliances might break down. A minor breakage could occur. Someone might cancel. Be ready for anything. This is a goofy day so don’t expect too much for yourself. Be defensive and keep your eyes open.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for you, especially in the morning. Think before you speak to avoid a verbal gaffe. (“Did I just say that?”) However, you might also be full of original, fresh ideas! Wait until tomorrow to agree to anything important.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today you might find money, you might lose money. Likewise, something you own might be broken, damaged, lost or stolen. This means you have to be vigilant about your assets and your banking. Likewise, be vigilant about how you earn your money today. Eyes on the prize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today starts off with the Moon in your sign at odds with wacky Uranus. This means things are unpredictable and you feel impulsive. Protect yourself by counting to three before you speak or do anything. It’s a wonky beginning to the week!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This week begins with the Moon in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus. You might be obsessed with something unusual. You might also feel super independent and not want to listen to anyone. (You might also be irritable.) Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an unpredictable day, especially when dealing with a female companions and friends. Someone might bark at you or do something that surprises you. Don’t overreact. Don’t volunteer for anything either. Just coast today.