Horoscope for March 13, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Although you might feel restricted by the limitations of authority figures today, basically you have a warm feeling in your tummy. You’re happy! Perhaps you see that you will inherit wealth or benefit from the wealth and resources of someone else? Life is looking good!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s a curious day. The universe is sending you two contradictory messages: In one way, you feel lonely or cut off from others. This makes you feel subdued and cautious. But in a completely different way, you are enthused by interactions with friends and groups! Whaaat? Go figure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today. In fact, your exchange with power types will lift your spirits! Don’t worry that things might be restricted or a tad strained dealing with a boss or someone older, especially about financial discussions or how to share something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with an authority might be strained today. Don’t worry about this. Meanwhile, travel plans look promising! In addition, plans related to publishing, the media, medicine, the law or anything to do with taking a course or getting further education look wonderful as well. Jump on this!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is an excellent day to negotiate shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances or insurance because you will come out smelling like a rose. Meanwhile, avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race. Travel plans might disappoint. Oh well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with members of the general public. It’s also a great day to get along with partners and close friends. However, discussions about shared property, inheritances and such might be touchy. Postpone these if you can.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Everything connected with your job and your work will go well today. Work-related travel is favored. You will also be successful in dealing with foreign countries and people from other cultures. However, privately, relations with a partner or close friend might be strained. Nothing’s perfect.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Perhaps relations with an authority figure at work are sticky today? This might be related to the fact that you want to play. Today you’re a creative trickster! Enjoyable activities will trump your responsibilities at work. Romance is blessed. Enjoy sports events, fun activities with children and social escapes!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Things are positive at home today. Relations with family members are upbeat. This is a good day to discuss real estate opportunities. Nevertheless, children might be an increased responsibility. Social occasions demand your attention. Just do it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You feel like a winner today! Because your energy is high, this is a great day for short trips, errands and conversations with everyone, plus reading, writing and studying. Do not be discouraged if relations with a family member are strained. Oh well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Business and commerce are favored today. “There’s money in them thar Hills!” Look for ways to boost your income or to make money on the side. If shopping, you might spend big. If you’re worried about something, things look worse than they really are. Go with what works today. Forget your worries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a happy, upbeat day because Jupiter is dancing nicely with the Sun in your sign. This is why you feel optimistic and hopeful about your future. Nevertheless, something to do with your job, your finances or something that you own might discourage you. No worries. Everything will turn out fine.