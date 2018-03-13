Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a lovely day to enjoy the company of friends and schmooze with clubs, groups and associations. Quite likely, you will benefit from the wealth and resources of someone else. They might lend you something or encourage you in some way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today. You appear to be successful and affluent. However, be careful about what you promise to others. Don’t go out on a limb to show off because it’s tempting to bite off more than you can chew. Be realistic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will love meeting people from other backgrounds or different countries today because you’re eager to expand your knowledge of life. Travel if possible. Learn more about the world. Explore opportunities in medicine and the law.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a favorable day to discuss how to divide something. Address disputes about inheritances or insurance; you could come out ahead because the universe will be generous to you today. Sounds like your lucky number. (But be careful.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and mutually beneficial today. Enjoy the company of others. Ask for the help of someone if you need it. You might make travel plans for the future because whatever you do will somehow expand your world. Be friendly with everyone!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a positive day at work for you. It is an equally positive day for any task that you set for yourself because things will flow smoothly. The main reason for this is your attitude. You are upbeat, helpful, hopeful and friendly. That’s half the battle. (That and showing up.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a lovely, playful day! Enjoy social outings, the theater, the arts, sports events and playful activities with children plus fun times with friends. Have a long lunch. Meet friends for Happy Hour. You’ve been working hard lately, and you deserve a break. Enjoy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Family conversations will be upbeat and warm today. You might start to consider an ambitious idea in the future. You might make travel plans. Likewise, this is an interesting day for discussions about a family business because you’re full of positive ideas. Don’t go overboard.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A winning attitude goes a long way to creating a successful situation — and today you have this attitude. You feel hopeful. You also feel positive about your exchanges with others. Short trips and conversations with everyone will please you. Strong day for those in sales, writing, marketing, teaching and acting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is financially favorable day. Look for ways to boost your income. Trust your moneymaking ideas but be aware that they might be a tad optimistic. If shopping, you might go overboard or spend too big. (Keep your receipts — and the box.) Work-related travel is likely.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you are prone to extravagance and relaxation. Yeah, you want to kick back and take it easy. Be careful about your financial judgment because you might go overboard for some reason. Speaking of which, you might even eat too much. More pasta?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) On the whole, this is a feel-good day. You are strong because the Sun is in your sign. You’re also tuned into financial matters because both Mercury And Venus are in one of your Money Houses. But the Moon is hiding today in your chart, which is why you might choose to keep a low profile. Your call.