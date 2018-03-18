Horoscope for March 19, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Please be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert. (See above.) Midday or in the afternoon, you will feel explosive, restless and impatient. Something exciting and thrilling might occur. Or something might make you lose it. Be patient and aware.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a restless day for you — no question. You might feel impulsive or uncertain about what to do next. Check the timing of the Moon Alert in your time zone. Avoid important decisions then. Spend money only on gas, food and entertainment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Quite likely, a friend will surprise you today (midday or afternoon). For others, it might be that you will meet someone who is unusual or a bit weird. (Guess who loves characters and fascinating people?) Whatever happens, avoid making an important commitment or promise during the Moon Alert time. (See above.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Someone in a position of authority — a parent, boss or police officer — might catch you off guard today. Whatever happens will surprise you. This could be good news. Or it could be a speeding ticket. Be careful. Don’t volunteer for anything important today during the Moon Alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans will be interrupted, detoured or changed today — almost certainly. On the other hand, you might suddenly have to travel somewhere when you didn’t expect to do so. Someone from another culture or a different country might surprise you. You might even have a religious or philosophical epiphany. It’s an interesting day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay close attention to banking matters and anything to do with shared property, inheritances or insurance because things could suddenly go south. And if there is a sudden problem, you want to be aware of this ASAP. Don’t be caught napping.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A partner or friend will throw you a curveball today. They might say or do something that surprises you. Or they might introduce you to someone who is unusual or different. Be careful about your response. This is a poor day to initiate something or to volunteer or accept any challenge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be on guard because your work routine will be interrupted due to computer crashes, technological glitches, machinery breakdowns, staff shortages or canceled meetings. (These are just some reasons your day will go haywire.) Just cope as best you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is an accident-prone day for your kids. (Parents and teachers must be vigilant.) Likewise, social engagements might be canceled or suddenly changed. Even romantic relationships will experience a few speed bumps. Steady as she goes!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Something will disrupt your routine today. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. A family member or a relative might have surprising news. (“I’m pregnant!”) Whaaat? Be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert. Postpone important decisions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Keep your eyes open because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, today is also an exciting adventure because you might encounter new places and meet new faces. Surprising news and a change to your daily routine will be par for the course. Spend money only on gas, food or entertainment.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep an eye on your finances today because most of this day is a Moon Alert. Refrain from shopping. Confine your purchases to gas, food and entertainment. Keep an eye on your money and your possessions. You might find something; you might lose something. Oy!