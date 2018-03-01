Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions after 5:45 Chicago time. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A tiny work flareup might occur this morning but, fortunately, this will not color your entire day. Agree to disagree and move on. Privately, you have big ideas that are hopeful and inspiring. (You might be the only one who knows about these ideas right now.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A brief spat with someone about shared property or a squabble with your kids might occur this morning. But hey, this is peanuts. Basically, your dealings with friends and members of groups are upbeat and positive today! Someone will inspire you to think big and entertain more ambitious goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A family squabble might occur this morning. Don’t let this get you down because the broad strokes today are positive for you, especially with your dealings with authority figures: bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. People are impressed with your vision ’cause you’re thinking big!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t let minor irritations get you down this morning, especially at work. In the bigger picture, travel plans look exciting. In addition, you can also explore ambitious opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. A discussion with someone might inspire you today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Minor money squabbles might irritate you this morning. Fortunately, in the bigger picture, financial matters look solid. You’re pleased with your fair share of something regarding inheritances, money from a partner, money back from the government or an insurance settlement.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you a bit emotional, especially this morning. Don’t take the bait. Relations with partners and close friends are particularly rewarding and upbeat today. Instead, enjoy schmoozing with others, especially on a short trip.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A discussion with a sibling or relative might be a bit tense this morning. That will be inconsequential in the long run because relations with work colleagues are super charming today! You might see ways to boost your income or get a better job. Work-related travel is also promising.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Even though things might be off a bit with a female companion this morning, you will enjoy your day because social diversions, the theater, the arts and sports offer promising opportunities for you. Flirtations abound! Enjoy relating to kids and lovers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Personal details about your private life might be public today, especially like a public argument, which is always kind of embarrassing for everyone. Fortunately, relations with family members are positive and reassuring. Likewise, discussions about real estate or the family business will lift your spirits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid controversial subjects this morning because you might get embroiled in a heated exchange about politics, religion or race. The irony is that this is actually a positive, upbeat day for you. You will enjoy schmoozing with others, especially relatives, siblings and neighbors. Strong day for those in sales and writing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Ignore minor differences about shared property or your fair share of something. Instead, focus on ways to boost your income because they do exist today. This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Work-related travel will please you. You will also enjoy buying beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You make an excellent impression on bosses and VIPs today because you are gracious, easygoing and pleasant. You feel confident dealing with others. You will enjoy social occasions amusing diversions and entertaining escapes. Romance rules!