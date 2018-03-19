Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Yahoo! Today the Sun enters your sign, where it will stay for the next four weeks, boosting your energy and attracting positive situations as well as favorable people to you. Not too shabby! However, it will also attract ex-partners back into your world. Yikes! (“Boris?” “Natasha!”)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is in your sign bringing you a bit of extra good luck. Take note that for the next four weeks you will want to play things low-key and work alone or behind the scenes as much as possible. Research, the study of history and secret love affairs will flourish.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your popularity rating will increase in the next four weeks. And one of the reasons for this is you will encounter or hear from old friends from the past. You will also meet people from groups, clubs and associations you have belonged to or still belong to. Yep! It’s old home week.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The Sun will sit at the top of your chart for the next four weeks, shining a spotlight that flatters you! (This is good news.) Others are impressed even if you don’t do anything special. Use this blessing to your advantage and ask for what you want. Make your pitch.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) In the next four weeks, you want to hop a jet or see those telephone poles flying by because you need a change of scenery! Travel anywhere if you can so that you feel you are broadening your experience of the world. Ironically, you don’t have to go far. It just has to be a change and it has to be stimulating.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Expect to have an increased focus on shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance in the next four weeks. In fact, this is an excellent time to wrap up loose ends regarding issues that have been dragging on for too long. Good time for closure.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The Sun will be opposite your sign for the next four weeks, which means you will need more sleep and more rest because the Sun is your source of energy, and it will now be as far away from you as it gets all year. Go to bed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will be pleased to discover that you have the motivation and raw energy to turn over a new leaf and pull your life together. Yes! This will apply to both work and home. Suddenly, you want to be efficient, effective and productive! Out with the old and in with the new!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The next four weeks promise fun-loving escapes, vacations, romantic rendezvous, enjoyable sports events, fun times with the arts and playful activities with children. Your creative vibes will be hot, which is good news for those of you who are artistic or involved in creative projects. Enjoy!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Without question, your focus will be on home, family and your private life in the next four weeks. You might be involved with a parent more than usual. You will also want to hunker down and cocoon at home every chance you get.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks with short trips, errands, ambitious To-Do lists plus conversations with everyone, especially siblings and relatives. “I’m late! I’m late! For a very important date!” Give yourself extra time for tasks because Mercury retrograde will trip you up.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You have money on your mind in the next four weeks. You might try to boost your earnings or save more or all of the above. Certain purchases will also be significant. Checks in the mail will be late. Money delays are likely because of Mercury retrograde. (Ouch.)