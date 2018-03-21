Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today Mercury turns retrograde in your sign. It will stay retrograde until April 15. During this time, expect to encounter ex-partners and old friends from the past. It’s an excellent time to reflect on the past and how it has affected your present day, which of course leads to your future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Mercury is now retrograde in a hidden part of your chart, which means the next month is excellent for research projects. It will be easy to dig into the past or study history. Mercury retrograde is the perfect time to financial business.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Expect to run into old friends from the past as well as people from clubs, groups and organizations to which you have belonged (or still belong) because of Mercury retrograde. Mercury retrograde has a way of stirring up the past and bringing it back into our present life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If not already, you will encounter parents, bosses and authority figures from your past — people you haven’t seen for a while. This could be an opportunity to renew acquaintances, explore new contacts and opportunities or state your opinion about something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans might be delayed or sidetracked because of Mercury retrograde in the next month. If traveling, you are best off going to a place you have been to before. However, this same time will be excellent to finish papers, schoolwork, a manuscript or screenplay. Just do it!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Use the influence of Mercury retrograde to wrap up business concerning taxes, debt, insurance and inheritances because this will flow easily and quickly. Mercury retrograde makes it easy to deal with matters from the past. Use this!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Mercury goes retrograde today directly opposite your sign, which means you will be more involved with ex-partners, ex-spouses and old friends than usual. This might be an opportunity for closure. It could be an opportunity for you to learn something so that you don’t go down that road again.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Prepare for delays, glitches, errors and mixed-up communications at work because today Mercury goes retrograde in your House of Employment. The good news is this means you can finish up old business that is related to your work. The bad news is obvious — annoying snafus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Ex-lovers and old flames might be back in your life again for the next month because today, Mercury goes retrograde. In this same window of time, you will have an opportunity to address past issues related to sports, entertainment and anything to do with children.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stock the fridge because relatives will be camped on your doorstep in the next month. Mercury retrograde will attract family back into your life, especially family members you have not seen for a while. This is also a good time to tackle home repairs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) In the next month, you will be plagued with silly errors due to Mercury retrograde. Transportation delays, car problems, missed buses and trains plus mixed-up communications, lost paperwork and broken machinery will be a drag. Enjoy meeting people from your past, especially siblings and relatives.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Mercury goes retrograde today, which means financial matters could be delayed for you during the next month. Checks will be late in the mail. Financial ideas will be slow to get off the ground. Patience is the key. This is a poor time to buy ground transportation: cars, trucks bikes.