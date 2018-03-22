Horoscope for March 23, 2018

Moon Alert Until 10:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) People are passionate today. Be careful about dealing with bosses, parents, VIPs and the police because the passion in these relationships could backfire against you. Keep your eyes open and see which way the wind is blowing. Do not wake the sleeping giant.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something going on behind the scenes could disrupt a relationship. It might be sneaky or manipulative. Avoid arguments about controversial subjects like politics, religion and race. Don’t get involved because heated discussions will ensue.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Disputes about shared property and inheritances could get ugly today. Someone might want to cut someone else out of the will or change things. This is a poor day for these discussions. Ideally, have these discussions another day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relationships with bosses and parents are dicey today because people are demanding. They have a do-or-die attitude. You’re with me or you’re against me. Of course, life is never that simple. Nothing is black-and-white. Only words are. Life is a mushy gray dappled with golden sunshine.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A relationship with someone from another country or someone who is “different” might come to a head today. It could end. Meanwhile, discussions about politics and religion might be intense and uncomfortable. Sit this one out.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a beneficial time for you because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. Today, however, people are intense, possessive and opinionated. It’s a poor day for important discussions about how to divide or share something, like an inheritance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Something might come to a head in a close relationship. You will either finally resolve something or you might even split up. Perhaps you’re placing too many demands on the relationship? However, if it’s time to end something, then it’s time to end something. (Never easy to let go.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Look for ways to make improvements to your job today. Likewise, what can you do to improve your health? There is always something. Your approach to your health can be twofold: (1) Stop doing something that is harmful. (2) Start doing something that is beneficial. Now that’s a double whammy!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Romance is intense! Some of you might want to change a relationship or end it. Remember: If you act with discipline, you’ll have no regrets. This means if you do something, and you don’t regret it, you acted with discipline. Or if you do something and you do regret it, then you didn’t act with discipline.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is not an ideal day for a family discussion because people will be intense. Discussions will be too black-and-white about things. There will be a sense of victory or loss. Relationships should not come down to that. Relationships are not about winning or losing. Relationships should be mutually beneficial.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) An argument with a relative, sibling or neighbor could get out of hand today. You might want to throw in the towel. Perhaps you want to improve something and someone else wants to keep the status quo. This is the classic case for frustration — for both parties.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Financial disputes could arise today as feelings are intense! Someone might feel unfairly treated. Or perhaps they want out of the deal? There’s too much on the line today, which means it’s best to postpone important financial discussions until next week.