Moon Alert After 4 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Keep your cool today, especially dealing with family members, mom and sisters. Situations can be abrasive. People are argumentative. Explosions with authority figures might occur. Since these things are possible, be wise, patient and amenable.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid arguments with siblings and relatives today. People are aggressive (including you). In part, this could be a response to an obstacle or being forced to deal with someone or something that is difficult. Just cope as best you can.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Disputes about money or possessions might occur today. You might try to establish something, based on banking or the funds or resources of others, yet you are blocked. This is discouraging. (Courage. This is just a brief, dark cloud on your horizon.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is the kind of day where everyone wants to tell you why you can’t do something. Authority figures are tough. Even partners and close friends are not fully cooperative. (Like what’s with that?) Don’t expect too much from others. Perhaps they expect too much from you?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Conflicts at work are likely today. Oh yeah. (It’s tough to keep your shirt on when you need to get something off your chest.) Be the voice of reason. If you’re not sure what to do, do nothing. Be part of the solution — not part of the problem. But you know this so I’m talking to the choir.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Lover’s quarrels are likely today. Likewise, you might find it difficult dealing with your kids because of hissy fits and meltdowns. Romantic partners might squabble about shared expenses or the division of labor. Someone isn’t happy. Relax — things look worse than they really are.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from an authority figure — bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police. Their response will be, “Talk to the hand!” (Not what you were hoping for.) But forewarned is forearmed. Don’t even go there.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Discussions with others are tense today, especially with siblings and relatives. Even exchanges at work are charged with energy and aggression. Don’t make a big deal about anything. It’s not worth it. (And if you do, you will regret it later.) Never forget how sensitive and touchy people are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Financial matters and matters to do with kids and social occasions are up for grabs today. Relationships with romantic partners might also be tense. Don’t get caught up with the moment. This is just the current moment, then it’s the past. Your whole relationship is waiting ahead of you — in the future. Mellow out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Arguments with partners and family member might arise today. For the most part, this is just an expression of ego. Does it really matter? Two years from now will anyone care? Think about what you want, and let the rest of it go. No biggie.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Refrain from getting into intense arguments with others today, especially with relatives. Be cool. Be patient with co-workers. You want to enlighten others about your ideas, not convince them, although it is tempting. Just be yourself and do what you can do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be considerate of friends today to avoid an impasse. Likewise be patient with children and romantic partners. Arguments are such downers for everyone, including you. Don’t get uptight about money issues or anything to do with something that you own.