Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a bit all over the map because you might have intense, over-the-top conversations with a family member (especially female) and yet, ultimately, you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others. Something to do with shared property or an inheritance will favor you. Go figure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Intense discussions about race, religion or politics might take place today. You are certainly interested in politics because Taurus people like history, and whatever occurs in the media and in newspapers is current history. Relations with a partner or close friend are warm and supportive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Power struggles about shared property, shared responsibilities or differing values might take place today. Nevertheless, anything that is health-related or job-related will be a positive experience for you. Job-related travel might appeal. You might also boost your income today. Yes!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with Pluto, which means your interactions with others are intense and in-your-face. However, the Moon is dancing nicely with lucky moneybags Jupiter, which brings fun, social diversions and good times with others. A mixed bag!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t try to win a discussion today at work because it’s not worth it. The harder you try, the more you will increase opposition to you. Just go with the flow. This is an ideal day to hide somewhere or cocoon at home among familiar, comfy surroundings. Junk food and daytime TV!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be patient with children today. And likewise, be patient with a romantic partner because an argument might arise. The irony is that, basically, you feel upbeat, positive and ready to enjoy the company of friends and groups. Perhaps there is a conflict? You can handle this. Stay positive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Look for ways to boost your income today because they do exist. Meanwhile, don’t get caught up in domestic power struggles with a family member because you won’t win. In fact, run the other direction. Go with what works and avoid what’s not working. “Elementary, my dear Watson.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Travel opportunities might drop in your lap today. Likewise, you might have big ideas about a school paper, a manuscript or something related to publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Meanwhile, avoid arguments and power trips with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Easy does it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a good day for you to have a talk with someone about shared property, wills, inheritances or shared responsibilities. Quite likely, you will come out ahead in this discussion, especially in a financial, practical way. But the conversation could be intense. Be careful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because the Moon is opposite your sign. Fortunately, people will be upbeat and forthcoming — on the whole. Having said that, it’s true that you might also have an intense competition with someone. Yes, today is a mixed bag.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Work-related travel might occur for some of you today. If so, you will enjoy it. Something going on behind the scenes might be festering, and this might create some difficulties. Take the high road and deal with matters in a straightforward way. Avoid shenanigans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Although you might have a dispute with a friend or a member of a group today, this is a positive, upbeat day. Enjoy sports events, outdoor activities and travel if you can do it. Romance and playful times with children will make this a special day for you.