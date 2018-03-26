Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a fun-loving, playful day! Take a long lunch. Leave work early. Enjoy Happy Hour with friends. Sports events and fun activities with children will appeal. It’s a great date day and the perfect time to hone your flirtation skills. Remember Mae West? “I’ll try anything once, twice if I like it, three times to make sure.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20) In family discussions today, especially with female relatives, be careful that you don’t give away the farm because you might be tempted to be generous to a fault. Generosity is a wonderful thing but make sure you’re included in the equation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a winning day because you have a positive, winning attitude. It’s that simple. Your positive frame of mind will attract others to you and make them listen to you. In turn, you will step up your game and deliver the goods. Bravo!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If shopping today, you might go overboard, especially if it’s a sale. You love a bargain. But hey, this could be shopping therapy. (Keep your receipts.) Likewise, in business, you might be excessive. Having said that, this is a strong day for business and finance but you must be careful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The Moon is still in your sign today, which, of course, heightens your emotions. Today, Jupiter is in the picture as well, which means you feel happy, relaxed, benevolent and generous to everyone. Enjoy this day but don’t go overboard. “Drinks on the house!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are in touch with your Inner You today, which is a good thing. If you can benefit others or help someone, especially someone in need, you will feel a warm satisfaction. You’re in touch with a higher truth, which is how personally rewarding it is to be kind to others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will love schmoozing with others today. Accept all invitations to party or interact with groups whether through meetings, conferences, team sports or casual get-togethers. Although fun times are tops on your menu, you might have a heady, profound discussion with someone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you are a boss or parent, you will show largess and generosity to others today. If you’re on the other end of the deal, then ask your boss for a raise or a favor because you might get it. People are warmhearted and generous today. (And they’re not thinking about it too much.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Although this is an easygoing, fun-loving day (and it can be for Sagittarius), nevertheless, you might be tempted to get on your high horse in discussions about politics, religion, philosophy or race. It’s easy to be righteous today and no one likes righteous. (Yawn.) Stay chill.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from someone might come your way. Discussions about shared property or inheritances could bless you. However, the table might turn. Without thinking, you might give away the store. (Whaaat?)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a great day to schmooze with others. Accept invitations to social occasions, the arts, sports and meetings. You can’t go wrong because people are warmhearted and genuinely interested in each other. This can be a very positive day for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Work-related travel will please you today. You will also enjoy group activities and dealing with foreign countries or people from other cultures. Co-workers are supportive and helpful. It’s a great Tuesday — you wanted more?