Moon Alert After 9:45 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re restless today! You want fresh excitement in your life! You might even stir the pot in an existing relationship to see what happens. Naughty you. Others will meet someone — out of the blue — who captivates and intrigues! Ahoy matey!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something going on behind the scenes can’t be ignored. You know what’s happening but you feel restless and a bit on edge. It might also be a bit exciting. It’s that classic pregnant pause where you’re waiting for something to happen — because it will.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might meet a new friend today. If so, this person will be unusual or a bit zany, but you will be intrigued. Alternatively, someone you already know might do something that amazes you, or they might introduce you to a real character. It’s not a boring day. It’s an interesting people day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Get ready for something unexpected when dealing with bosses, parents, VIPs and the police today. For some, this is a surprise raise or promotion. For others it’s a pat on the back. You might hear unexpected news. Also, a sudden romance with a boss might occur. (Wow.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Surprise travel plans might fall in your lap today. Alternatively, a scheduled trip might be delayed, canceled or changed. Whatever happens, you are eager for adventure and a chance to explore new territory. Enjoy meeting new people, seeing new places and learning new things!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep pockets open because surprise goodies, gifts and favors from others will come your way today. This window of opportunity is brief, so you have to act fast to benefit. Stay on top of dealings with shared property, inheritances and banking. Know what’s going on!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A friend or partner might throw you a curve ball today by saying or doing something you least expect. (“Whaaat?”) Or perhaps a surprise invitation will delight? You might meet someone unusual through this connection. Actually, it could be anything. Stay tuned!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Good news related to your job is likely today. A sudden promotion? A raise? A chance to make your workplace more attractive? Or perhaps you will meet someone interesting through your work? You might also learn a cool health-related tip. (“It really works!”)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is the classic day for love at first sight. Eyes across the crowded room and all that. (“Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.”) Say yes to a surprise invitation to a fun social event! Note: Sports upsets are likely along with the unexpected moments with children.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stock the fridge because a spontaneous party might take place at home today or within your family. Or perhaps your domestic surprise will be related to real estate? Many of you will make an impromptu purchase of something beautiful for your home. Fun day to entertain!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Unexpected short trips and encounters with new faces and new places will make this an exciting day for you. It’s also a creative day for those of you who write, sell, market, teach or act because your mind is alert, crisp and open. Your daily routine is unpredictable today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because it’s a crapshoot today. You might find money; you might impulsively buy something you like. Alternatively, you might lose money or damage a possession. Stay alert!