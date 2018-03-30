Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon in Libra peaks at 7:37 a.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is the only Full Moon all year that is opposite your sign. It’s almost a foregone conclusion that you will experience tension with partners and close friends. (You have a short fuse.) Tread carefully. Don’t do or say anything you will later regret.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today’s Full Moon might bring some kind of health issue to a head. Or it could trigger problems with pets in your life, or problems at work or on the job. The Full Moon means that something has reached its culmination and either dissolves or forces you to deal with it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Relations with a friend or a member of a group might be intense today because of the energy of the Full Moon. Patience is your best recourse. That’s because patience is the antidote to anger. It does not remove anger but it’s a pretty good Band-Aid.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today’s Full Moon makes you feel caught between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your job, career or public life. It’s impossible to please everyone. But for this one Full Moon of the year, you cannot ignore your career and reputation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful because this is an accident-prone day. The Full Moon can bring a lot of energy into one little bottleneck. It can also put you on the spot regarding discussions about politics, religion and race. Easy does it. Be careful where you venture forth.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance might come to a head today because of the Full Moon. Enough is enough. It might be wise to wait and see how things are resolved. See what transpires in the next 48 hours.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. Naturally, you feel sensitive and at odds with partners and close friends. You might be quick to take umbrage. (I prefer cheese with my wine.) Mellow out. Don’t make a big deal about things. Everything will come together in the next two days.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The Full Moon today might create some tension with co-workers, customers or anyone related to your job. On the other hand, it might bring some kind of a health issue to a crisis. It’s just a hump you have to get over. Don’t worry.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Romantic relationships will be dodgy today because of the Full Moon. Likewise, parents might be exasperated by their kids who are having hissy fits or meltdowns. Be sympathetic and understanding. The Full Moon makes everyone excitable — even the dog.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You feel caught in a tug-of-war between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career or public life. This is due to today’s Full Moon. However, with this particular Full Moon, you cannot ignore home and family. Factoid.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be careful because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Attention to everything you say and do. Be mindful and be aware. Avoid arguments, especially with neighbors, siblings and relatives. All of this is Full Moon stuff and it’s gone in 48 hours.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Money quarrels might take place today because of the Full Moon. Or perhaps disputes about shared property, shared responsibilities or differing values that you have with someone will be an issue? This isn’t really a big deal. Stay calm.