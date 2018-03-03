Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be patient with partners and close friends today. Most of your focus today will be on hidden, behind-the-scenes matters. You might feel compassionate and want to help someone who is less fortunate. Consider this an opportunity. True generosity is giving what is needed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your idealism is aroused today. In particular, you will find it rewarding to work with charitable organizations or any group that wants to benefit those in need. A conversation with someone younger or someone who is artistic and creative will please you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be extra clear in all your communications with bosses, parents and VIPs today because there is a possibility of confusion. People are attracted to you. They admire you. And vice versa, you will admire someone in power. But today people have Vaseline on their lens.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful places. Visit art galleries, museums, gorgeous architectural buildings and pristine parks. You will also like to discuss stimulating, beautiful ideas. Enjoy your day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your impulse is to be generous to others today. Whether you are generous with your own assets or the assets of others, be careful that you have a full understanding of what you are doing because there is room for confusion. Get the full picture. (Avoid heated arguments.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might idealize a partner or close friend today, which does not benefit either one of you. Make an effort to be clear in all your communications with others today. Nevertheless, you will feel strong affection for someone. (Do sidestep a nasty argument about money or possessions.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might feel confused about a health issue today or something to do with work. The main thing to avoid today is a flat-out argument with someone because the Moon is in your sign at odds with Pluto, and this can make you more emotional than usual. Don’t get your belly in a rash.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Romance is the stuff of movies today. You have stars in your eyes. You might develop a crush on someone today or fall madly in love. You will also appreciate the arts, music, literature and the theater. Children will be a source of joy. Oh my.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Avoid squabbles about money, possessions, or something to do with the mandate of a group. Instead, keep focused on home, family and your private life because this is where you are needed. A discussion with a parent might be confusing. Make sure you get your facts straight.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid squabbles with parents and bosses today, especially female members of authority. (Yikes.) Your imagination is heightened today and you feel romantic and gentle; nevertheless, you might be kidding yourself about something today — or someone else might be kidding you. Be smart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid controversial subjects today like politics, race and religion. They could get nasty. Instead, try to get a clear bead on financial matters including expenditures. You might think you have more money than you actually do. Get your facts straight.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the Sun is lined up with Neptune in your sign, and Mercury and Venus are also lined up in your sign. This means your idealism is aroused. You feel sympathetic to others. You will be charming, gracious and generous to everyone you meet. Don’t give away the farm.