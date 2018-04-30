Moon Alert Wait until 11 a.m. Chicago time before shopping or making important decisions today. After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) How can you expand your world and do something different? Shake up your daily routine! Grab adventure and a chance to learn something new. Travel if you can. Talk to people from different backgrounds. Do something different!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today your emotional experiences are intense. You might feel possessive about shared property or your fair share of something. (That’s OK.) Don’t let this ruin your peace of mind. The Sun is in your sign now and you have an edge over all the other signs. Yay!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you need to be adaptable, cooperative and ready to go more than halfway dealing with others. Focus on your closest personal relationships. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Think about what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedgies.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Duty and obligations to others might be a priority today. This means you have to put your wants and needs second. It doesn’t mean you’re being a martyr. You’re just being appropriate to the situation. Sometimes we’re first, sometimes we’re not. Life happens.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a playful, creative day! Romance, love affairs, vacations, social outings, sports events and fun activities with children are on your agenda. Basically, you need to be yourself and do exactly what you want to do! Today you get a Free Pass.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You welcome a chance to cocoon at home today or retire somewhere by yourself for a sliver of privacy. (You might be involved with a female family member more than usual.) This is the perfect day to catch your breath and take stock.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your conversations with others are important today. You want to say something to a sibling, a neighbor or a relative. (No hiding behind superficial chitchat.) You want to put your cards on the table and be honest. Right on!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You identify with something that you own today. (It’s certainly why you don’t want to lend it.) Enjoy your possessions, especially something familiar. But you will be dismayed if it is harmed or lost. This is because you’re attached to your stuff today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which can make you emotionally giving to those around you. But ironically, it can also make you emotionally demanding. (Whaaat?) This is because you want a deeper connection — both ways. In particular, you might feel nurturing to someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today because you want to get away from it all. (“I’m outta here!”) You want to lie low and work alone or behind the scenes. It’s been play city for your sign and even you need a rest. With Mars in your sign, you might enjoy a jog or a good run.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your emotional contact with friends is important today. You might feel a deeper than usual bond with someone. You might even feel protective or supportive to someone. Because of this, it’s easy to feel jealous if someone pays more attention to someone else. (What am I? Chopped liver?)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Professional and business concerns are your focus today. However, be aware that some aspect of your personal life might be on public display for some reason. You might also want to help someone today through your job or using whatever influence you might have.