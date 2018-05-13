Horoscope for May 14, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a strong way to start your week. Business and commerce are favored; however, there is a tiny chance that you might go overboard financially because you are blinded to seeing something. You “want” to do it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a pleasant way to begin your week! The Moon is in your sign dancing with Neptune and Jupiter. It’s a good day for business. It’s a good day for domestic affairs. The only caveat is you might go overboard buying something luxurious. (You love your creature comforts.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an excellent day to buy wardrobe goodies. You might prefer to shop alone because today you want some quiet privacy. You might also want to make travel plans because you’re keen to spread your wings! Do it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a lovely day to schmooze with others because it’s a friendly Monday! (Mondays are hard enough without having the added burden of being an “unfriendly Monday.”) Classes, conferences, groups, meetings and casual get-togethers will be rewarding.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You make a fabulous impression on bosses and VIPs today. Everyone thinks you’re a charmer! Since you have this working in your favor, why not start this week at a run? Ask bosses and VIPs for what you want. Make your pitch! (This also applies to asking parents.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will love to travel this week! You want to get out of town and learn new things and discover new places. You might be able to do this because relations with bosses and people in authority are favorable for you right now. “Beam me up, Scotty!”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you need to discuss inheritances, taxes, debt, insurance or anything to do with jointly held property, today is the day. People will be cooperative and everyone will be mutually generous and fair to each other. Just make sure you get all your facts right.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Enjoy schmoozing with partners and close friends today because today is a friendly way to begin your week! Be cooperative with others because both the Sun and the Moon are directly opposite your sign. This means you have to give a little. Observe and learn from your closest relationships.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a great day to begin your week! You are more than willing to follow Col. Saito’s admonition in “The Bridge on the River Kwai”: “Be happy in your work!” Make a to-do list of what you want to accomplish today and start crossing things off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) In a way, you are a Friday person caught in a Monday world because you would rather be playing! (Lucky Capricorns aren’t even reading this column — they are off on vacation somewhere.) Enjoy the arts. Enjoy sports and playful activities with children. Take a long lunch. Leave work early. You get the drift.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is an excellent day for family discussions whether they are about family business or planning an approach to home repairs. Could be anything. You might also want to cocoon at home to sort things out in your personal world. It’s a pleasant day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You begin this week with an upbeat, confident, hopeful attitude. This is perfect. Expect great things. You’re eager to talk to others today. In addition, your imagination is heightened, which gives you an edge in visualizing solutions and new approaches to things.