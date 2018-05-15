Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Keep an eye on your money scene today because stuff is popping! The good news is you might suddenly have a fresh job opportunity or a way to boost your income. The bad news is you might suddenly rebel and quit your job. Gulp.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t be lippy with authority figures today, which is what many of you will feel like doing. There is no upside. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Don’t be impulsive. Instead, give everything a sober, second thought. (Which you will do because you aren’t foolish.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be careful because an accident-prone influence exists today and it can impact your sign. Meanwhile, you will not stand for out-of-date rules, old-fashioned oppression, and things that need to be changed with politics, race and religion. Time to take a stand!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will not sit by and watch something being shared or divided that you are unhappy about. You will speak up. And you will fight for your fair share of something. Nevertheless, something regarding shared property or inheritances will catch you off guard.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be patient with partners and close friends today because something out of the blue might floor you. Don’t overreact. Make sure you get all the facts before you decide to make your Royal Proclamation. Some of you want more freedom in a relationship. “I’m outta here!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be diplomatic with co-workers today because something unexpected will impact you. It will be sudden. It might involve computer crashes, canceled events or even accidents. Your best option is to go slowly and keep your eyes open and be patient with everyone. For some, this might be a fabulous opportunity? Who knows?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Parents should be vigilant because today is full of surprises that impact your kids (and some surprises might be accidents). Unexpected events might also impact romantic relationships. Ditto for sports. The good news is you might get an unexpected invitation. The bad news is social events might be canceled.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Something out of the blue might impact your home or a family member today. Be vigilant about potential accidents. Unplug appliances that are questionable. In fact, appliances could break down today or breakages might happen. Be patient with family members. Yowsers!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. On the upside, because you will think out-of-the-box today, you might have some wild and crazy ideas that are brilliant! Who knows?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Unforeseen influences might impact your bank account, your cash flow, your possessions and your assets. Therefore, stay on top of these things. In the general course of your day, you might find money, or you might lose money. Keep your eyes open!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You feel rebellious today. Something has been building up for some time within you and today, things have to change! You feel like Peter Finch in “Network”: “I’m mad as hell and I’m not gonna take it anymore!” You might want to pull in your reins a little. Don’t rebel just for the sake of rebelling.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today is full of surprises and unexpected events: however, some of these will occur more low key and privately for your sign. (Of course, you will know about them. Oh yeah.) Just remember that you don’t have to react. You don’t have to be cliche about anything. Only do what makes you feel comfortable.