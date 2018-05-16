Horoscope for May 17, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a pleasant day (with a few surprises later on). Do be aware of the restrictions (four hours) of the Moon Alert above. Look for ways to make money from your words today because you can! Yada, yada, yada.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Early today, you have excellent moneymaking ideas. You might want to shop for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. If so, do be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert above. Later in the day, new ideas, new places and new faces are stimulating.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are impossibly charming today. Everyone loves you! Be careful about making promises or agreeing to deadlines during the Moon Alert. (When others fawning over you, this is easy to forget. ) After the Moon Alert, a financial opportunity exists.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You feel pleased and content today. Lucky you — contentment is a rare thing in our society that is so driven by commercials and pop-up ads. Later in the day, you will be full of bright ideas. You might surprise yourself by wanting to do something completely different. Who knew?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a wonderful day for a warm lunch with a dear friend. (A cold salad will do as well.) Yes, you’re in the mood to schmooze, especially with creative, artistic people. Something in this exchange will impact you and leave you with entertaining, provocative thoughts late in the day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today! Go ahead and test the waters; it will be green lights all the way. Don’t ask for anything or volunteer for anything during the Moon Alert.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Travel for pleasure will thrill you today. You will even enjoy seeing other cultures through museums, galleries and encountering people from different countries. Late in the day, a parent or boss might surprise you. Do check the Moon Alert above.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a good day to ask for favors or money or a loan or a mortgage, but do not do business during the Moon Alert. Because serious financial transactions might run longer than anticipated, postpone these transactions for another day so you won’t have to regret anything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Enjoy warm conversation with a close friend or partner today. In fact, it’s a great day for lovely lunch. Be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert: four hours in the middle of the day. Afterwards, something might surprise you regarding wills, taxes, inheritances or the wealth of someone else.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Co-workers are supportive today. Your health is vigorous. For those of you who are involved with a pet, this is a positive day. Late in the day, a surprising change of plans with a partner or close friend will please you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Romance, love affairs, vacations, parties, social escapes — all the fun stuff is on the menu for you today! Enjoy a late brunch or a long lunch. Get out of town if you can. But there will be a few surprises that are work-related late in the day. Stay in touch.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will enjoy cocooning at home today if you can swing this. It will feel good to relax among familiar surroundings. You might even want to tweak your digs or redecorate. If shopping for home, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert.