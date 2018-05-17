Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Trust your financial impulses today because you’re in the right frame of mind to make moneymaking decisions. You are sensible and practical. You won’t waste money. In fact, if shopping, you will only buy long-lasting, practical items. (Grandma would be proud.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today you’re concerned with important issues. You are practical and zeroed in on your work. This is an excellent day to get better organized and to organize your environment as well. This is why you are heads down and focused. Yeah!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Research will go well today because you have the powers of concentration necessary to do a good job. You won’t overlook details, plus you have the mental endurance and stamina to keep looking for what you want to find. Go get ’em Tiger!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Someone older or more experienced might have good advice for you today or might help you in a practical way. Possibly, you are the wise one helping someone who is younger or less experienced. You might lend your efforts to a group in order to accomplish something important.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A conversation with a boss or parent or someone in a position of authority will benefit you today because they have practical advice for you. They might steer you in a direction that gives you an ultimate payoff down the road, or they might steer you away from a foolish choice.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s easy to study today because you have focus and concentration. You can face dealing with forms and dry paperwork you might usually avoid. This is a productive day for students or writers who need to finish a manuscript or people working in law and medicine.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Roll up your sleeves and tie up loose ends with inheritances, shared property, insurance and anything to do with mortgages, debt and whatever you own jointly with someone else. Usually, you want to put this stuff off! But today, you’re in the right mindset to dig in.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A discussion with a partner or close friend will be serious today. They might help you get better organized, or vice versa you might help them. You want practical results and you will welcome any one who is willing to dig in and work alongside you. “Let’s git ‘er done!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a productive day at work for your sign because you want to get better organized. Furthermore, your critical faculties are sharp and you quickly see what needs to be done. You’ll be excellent at working with details. Because your primary objective is practical accomplishments, you will succeed!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Children might be an increased responsibility today. However, you might have an excellent opportunity to teach young minds or to teach people in sports. You might also work on the details related to a future vacation or an artistic project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Family discussions will be productive and practical today. An older family member might have good advice. This is an excellent day to roll up your sleeves and tackle home repairs because you will get a lot done. A family member might help you, especially someone more experienced.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Discussions with others will be serious today. Meanwhile, because you have such excellent powers of concentration, you will be able to stay with any task until it is solved or finished. Whatever you do today you will do carefully and thoroughly. Bravo!