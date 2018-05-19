Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business until 10 p.m. Central. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The next four weeks are busy! Plan on short trips, increased reading, writing and studying, mucho conversations with everyone, busy errands and new projects! The pace of your days will accelerate. Wow!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today your focus swings to money, cash flow and major expenditures. This focus will last for four weeks. Ka-ching! Value your moneymaking ideas because you are the financial wizard of the zodiac. Enjoy shopping but keep your receipts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The Sun is in your sign for the next four weeks boosting your energy and giving you chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This is a favorable window of time because you attract important people and fortunate circumstances to you. Enjoy!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Because your birthday is one month away, this means your personal year is ending. The next four weeks are the perfect time to contemplate what you want your new year to be all about. How do you want it to differ from last year? Ideas?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The next four weeks are popular! Everyone wants to see your face! Enjoy time with friends, clubs, groups and organizations. This is also an excellent time to bounce your goals for the future off someone to get their feedback.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) In the next four weeks, the Sun is at the top of your chart. This happens only once a year and, when it does, it makes you look fabulous to bosses, parents and VIPs. Use this flattering light to your advantage! Go after what you want. Make your pitch.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You want to travel and discover adventure in the next four weeks. Do what you can to satisfy your urge for a change of scenery. If you can’t travel, then be a tourist in your own town. Visit ethnic restaurants. See new places and talk to new people!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will be more intense in the next four weeks because of the placement of the Sun. Your passions will be aroused — not only sexually but in every other way as well. Issues will be black-and-white! Expect to focus on inheritances and shared property more than usual.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) For the next four weeks, the Sun is opposite your sign. (The only time all year this occurs.) Because of this, you will need more sleep. You will also have a stronger than average focus on your partner, spouse or close friend. Actually, you can learn about your style of relating.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will bust your buns in the next four weeks because you want to get better organized. You want to get on top of your game. Not only that, you want to feel that you are healthy — the best you can be! Therefore, in this window of time, reach for the stars! Do what you can to improve your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s play city for Aquarians for the next four weeks. Romance, love affairs, vacations, social soirees, the arts, entertaining get-togethers plus sports events and playful activities with children are on the agenda for you. Grab some sexy duds and go out in full dazzle!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your focus turns to home, family and your private life for the next four weeks. You will love to cocoon at home. Your interactions with a parent will be significant. Your focus will be on your private life, although Venus promises parties, romance, fun and games!