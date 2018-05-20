Horoscope for May 21, 2018

Moon Alert Until 9:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the all-clear to shop and make big decisions. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Fasten your seatbelts because the next four weeks are busy! You’ve got places to go, things to do and people to see! You’re eager to talk to others because you have something to say. Short trips, increased reading and writing are in the picture as well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You have money on your mind in the coming month. Earnings, cash flow possessions, shopping, possibly a major purchase? And while all this is happening, at a subtle level you might be giving more thought to your values. What really matters?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The Sun is in your sign for the next four weeks, boosting your energy and giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This is a fortunate time because you will attract important people and favorable circumstances to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your personal year is coming to an end as your birthday approaches. This means the next four weeks are perfect to plan for your new year ahead. How do you want your new year to be different from this last year? Ideas?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Leos will be popular in the next four weeks! Enjoy schmoozing with others. Accept invitations. Join classes, groups and clubs. Enjoy the company of others and welcome helpful feedback from someone about your hopes and dreams for the future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The Sun is at the top of your chart for the next four weeks shining a flattering light on you. (This happens only once a year.) Since you look fabulous in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs, use this to your advantage! Go after what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Grab every opportunity to travel or do something different because this is what you want in the next four weeks. You need a change! You need stimulation! You want to learn something new and have a sense of adventure about life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will be more in touch with your inner self in the next four weeks. In part, this is because you really want to experience life on a feeling level — not just on intellectual understanding of things. You will also focus on shared property, jointly held resources and the wealth of your partner or spouse.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) With the Sun opposite your sign for the next four weeks, you need more sleep. You will also have a stronger than average focus on partnerships and close friendships. The trick is, this is the best time of year for you to see how you can improve these relationships.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are a hardworking sign and you like to be efficient. For the next four weeks, this will be your model. You want the best results for your efforts. Bang for your buck! You also want to improve your health and your job. (Sounds good to me.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Romance, love affairs, vacations, parties, sports events and fun times with kids are tops on your menu for the next four weeks. Get thee on a vacation if you can. Accept invitations to party! Enjoy fun times with others because it’s your turn to kick up your heels!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Home, family and your private world will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. Expect to be involved more than usual with a parent. Grab every chance to cocoon at home because you will enjoy relaxing among familiar surroundings.