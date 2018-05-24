Moon Alert Until 3:45 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you want to know what’s going on with your money and earnings. You might also want to explore different ways of earning money. Because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind, you will see new uses for things you already own. Clever you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Frankly, you are curious about yourself today. You’re thinking about deeper issues and what makes you tick. Perhaps this is because you attract someone powerful to you today who prompts you to think this way. Or who might ask you questions about yourself?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you are concerned with secrets and mysteries. You’re interested in the subtext of things and what’s going on behind the facade of everything. Trust your ability to ferret out secrets. You do see the man behind the curtain!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might learn something deep and meaningful from a friend or a group to which you belong today. Conversations are not casual. They are powerful and possibly intrusive. Nevertheless, communications with others will be serious and profound. (“Who was that masked man?”)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might meet someone powerful today, perhaps a boss or someone in authority. Whatever the case, you can learn something deep and impacting from this person. Alternatively, you might impart deep and impacting information to someone else or even a group. (Pretty heady stuff.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you are fortunate, you will encounter someone who is like a teacher who has something important to say — something deep and provocative. Or you might study something that shifts you or makes you see things in a new light. It’s an enlightening day for yourself and others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might learn new information about your partner’s money or the wealth of someone else that is important information for you. Or possibly, you will decide how to deal with inheritances and shared property in a different way . It will be illuminating.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Discussions with someone close are about serious matters today. You might adopt a new way to share expenses, share responsibilities or spend money. You might have a deep, honest conversation about something you had been hiding or you had been private about. “Elementary, my dear Watson.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Because you are so resourceful today, you will improve how you do your job or perhaps improve the working conditions of those around you. You might improve your health. You might even take a new approach to how you take care of a pet. You’re really cooking with gas!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A conversation with a romantic partner will be profound today. You might share secrets. Some of you will have a similarly serious conversation with your kids. You might also choose to seek a better balance between how much you work and how much you play. Something to think about.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Family discussions will be important today because you want to get to the bottom of something. Someone might complain about something, perhaps divulge information they were close guarding. (“The butler did it in the library with the candlestick!”)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you have deep, penetrating insight into things. This insight might be into your own motivation about something. It might be into your own deep desires for something. Or you might see the true motivations of someone else who is close to you. (Wow.)